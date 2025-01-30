Lawâ€™s New Tribal Relations Webpage Continues Outreach

January 30, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This week, the Alaska Department of Law launched a new Tribal Relations Webpage to enhance communication, collaboration, and coordination between the Department and Alaska Native communities, tribes, and corporations.

The webpage is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen communication with Alaska Native communities. In 2024, we established two Tribal Liaison positions, one each in the Civil and Criminal Divisions.

“At the Alaska Department of Law, we are trying to improve communications and collaborations on all subjects, whether we’re on the same side of the issue or on opposing sides and just trying to understand one another better-- it’s all about communication. This webpage is one of our efforts to communicate, collaborate, and coordinate with Alaska Tribes,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

Sharla Mylar is the Civil Division’s Tribal Liaison. The Civil Division is collaborating with tribes on a new Education Compact to create tribally led public schools as well as the ongoing Child Welfare Compact. Other opportunities for partnership this year have included amicus briefs on issues of nationwide and statewide importance that especially have an impact on Alaska Native communities.

Anne Bruno is the Criminal Division’s Tribal Liaison. The Criminal Division has been participating in tribal community meetings and presenting at tribal justice trainings. We are establishing Civil Diversion Agreements with several tribal courts to address misdemeanor cases arising in their communities and increased coordination between state, federal, and tribal partners in helping to further address the cases of Missing Murdered and Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) statewide. Bruno has recently traveled to Shungnak, Mountain Village, Tanacross, Klawock, and more communities.

Attorney General Taylor has personally met with several tribal leaders and engaged in panel discussions around the state. We continue to seek out additional areas of collaboration and look forward to increased and improved communications with Alaska Native entities.

The website lists resources including Civil Diversion Agreements, State Tribal Compacts and contact resources for MMIP, Missing Murdered Indigenous Peoples. The Department of Law can also provide information sessions on additional topics on request by tribal governments.

“A special thank you to Sheena Scott, our Graphic Artist & eDiscovery Consultant, who worked with our Tribal Liaisons to create this essential website,” Attorney General Taylor said.

The new Tribal Relations Webpage can be found at Tribal Relations - Alaska Department of Law.

Criminal Division Tribal Liaison Anne Bruno, Assistant Attorney General 907-269-5100 anne.bruno@alaska.gov

Civil Division Tribal Liaison Sharla Mylar, Assistant Attorney General 907-269-6612sharla.mylar@alaska.gov

