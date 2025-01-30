ADOT starts US 93 widening project north of Wikieup

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting its latest project to divide US 93 into a four-lane highway between Phoenix and Nevada, this time by widening 4 miles between Wikieup and Interstate 40.

The $80.6 million project will improve the two-lane undivided highway between mileposts 106-110. Construction is expected to last into 2027, with limited impact on motorists as most work activity will occur off of US 93. Crews will be active in the area during the next several weeks, clearing space for a work zone and mobilizing equipment.

The project, which is 13 miles north of Wikieup, also includes:

Constructing two new bridges over Cane Springs Wash and removing the existing bridge at milepost 109.

Improving and/or installing drainage and sediment-control facilities, including culverts, pipes and ditches.

Reconstructing the intersection turnout at Upper Trout Creek Road.

Other projects are on the way for US 93 as part of ADOT’s long-term vision of providing four-lane divided highway all the way between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam:

A recent $26 million federal grant will allow ADOT to extend the length of an already planned widening project by 1.27 miles between Wickenburg Ranch Way and just northwest of State Route 89, creating another 4.5 miles of four-lane divided highway. This segment of US 93 will connect with a project completed in late 2024 that widened 5 miles of US 93 in Wickenburg.

Construction is underway on a $106 million project creating a free-flowing interchange connecting US 93 and Interstate 40 in Kingman. The goal is eliminating delays that can occur there for passenger and truck traffic on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona.

In fiscal years 2027 and 2028, ADOT plans a widening project between mileposts 161.7-166.2 in the area of Big Jim Wash.

Another project scheduled to start in 2026 calls for adding passing lanes to US 93 between mileposts 171.5-173 and 175.5-177 in fiscal year 2026.

For more information on completed and planned US 93 corridor projects, please visit azdot.gov/us93. For information on all projects underway and planned in northwestern Arizona, please visit azdot.gov/NWImprovements. For more information on the US 93 Cane Springs project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/us93CaneSprings.