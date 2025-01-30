120Water Launches PFAS Sampling and CCR Solution to Support Utilities Navigating Evolving Regulations

Our solutions enable utilities to meet these challenges while protecting public health and fostering community confidence.” — Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water

ZIONSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 120Water, the leading water quality compliance SaaS Platform, announces its PFAS Sampling and Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) solutions. These innovative tools simplify regulatory compliance while strengthening public trust and operational efficiency for water utilities.To date, more than 7,000 utilities across 48 states have successfully utilized the 120Water platform to create and submit service line inventories and deliver required mail notifications. With these milestones achieved, utilities are now well-positioned to seamlessly prepare for the next regulatory actions they’ll need to take this year.Building on these achievements, 120Water is equipping utilities to seamlessly tackle the next wave of stricter regulatory requirements, including EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) and baseline PFAS sampling required by 2027.“Compliance isn’t just a requirement; it’s an opportunity to build trust and future-proof operations,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “Our solutions enable utilities to meet these challenges while protecting public health and fostering community confidence.”Tackle PFAS Sampling with ConfidenceUtilities have until 2027 to complete initial PFAS sampling and need to build their sampling plans as soon as possible. 120Water’s PFAS solution simplifies this process by providing:- Comprehensive Testing: Access to accredited labs ensure accurate, reliable results.- Centralized Data Hub: Real-time sample tracking and reporting in one platform.- Regulatory Guidance: Expert advice to navigate new requirements confidently.Transforming CCRs into Community ConnectionsWith service line inventory data and semi-annual reporting requirements beginning in 2027, CCRs are increasingly critical. 120Water’s solution transforms the process by:- Streamlined Processes: Automated workflows for easier preparation and distribution to save time and resources.- Customizable Options: Flexible delivery methods like mail, email, and QR codes to meet community needs.- Expert Support: Professional templates and tailored messaging to elevate outreach efforts.Community Engagement: Integrate communication into Public Transparency Dashboards to build trust and strengthen community connections.About 120Water120Water is the only digital water quality platform that makes it easy for government agencies and water utilities to manage their programs – and to work together. With a purpose-built CRM solution that unifies data and simplifies everything from LCRR/I compliance to sampling to public transparency, more than 7,000 customers across 48 states rely on the 120Water platform. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Buffalo, NY, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit 120Water.com or contact info@120water.com.

