Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Awards Latest Recipient

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization is pleased to announce the recipient of its latest scholarship, Ellyce Butuyan. This scholarship— in honor of the late Ted Rollins —is awarded twice each year to a deserving high school senior who needs a helping hand toward their college tuition.Ellyce Butuyan is an incoming freshman for fall 2025 and plans to major in Public Policy and/or Government. During her high school years, she demonstrated a remarkable commitment to local policy by spearheading policy recommendations for the Montgomery County Commission on Children and Youth, which were submitted to the County Council, and by conducting policy analysis research. Additionally, Ellyce has been a vocal advocate for increasing youth civic engagement through her work with the Maryland Civic Education Coalition.“We are thrilled to award this scholarship to such a bright and inspiring student,” said Holly Rollins, Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization Director. “Ellyce’s dedication to creating meaningful change in her community and her vision for the future embody the values this scholarship represents. I have no doubt she will make a significant impact on the world.”This scholarship will empower Ellyce to further her education and advance her mission of bridging the gap between policy-making processes and the voices of the youth who are most affected by those decisions.In October 2021, the Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization was formed by his wife Holly to provide a biannual scholarship, open to students nationally. This scholarship honors the late Ted Rollins and his wife Holly Rollins’ vision to provide scholarship funding to aspiring students, many of whom are disadvantaged, yet excel academically despite their obstacles.

