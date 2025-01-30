Nebraska's Problem-Solving Court 2024 Summit Recognized on the State and National Levels

Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke highlighted the achievements of the 2024 Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Summit, emphasizing its impact and recognition during his State of the Judiciary address to Nebraska senators. In his January 28, 2025, presentation he noted that, “To date, adult drug courts have been established in every judicial district. Additionally, our trial court judges have implemented four veteran’s treatment courts, two re-entry courts, one young adult court, a mental health court, and a DUI court. Our juvenile court judges have implemented two family treatment courts and a juvenile drug court. Nebraska judges volunteer to preside over these labor-intensive courts, and their role is vital to the success of these programs.”

The 2020-2025 Strategic Plan for Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts identified problem-solving court growth, expansion, and stakeholder relationships as focus areas that are critical for the continued success of Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts. To examine these issues, a select workgroup of approximately 30 stakeholders was formed to participate in a Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Summit. The workgroup was comprised of representatives from the core disciplines of a problem-solving court team.

The Nebraska Supreme Court invited judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement, treatment providers, and probation staff to participate in the Summit to identify today’s needs, and the needs of the immediate future. Those attending the Summit identified four elements key to the expansion and growth of problem-solving courts:

Coordinated Funding

Eligibility Requirements

Program Structure

Building Support

Workgroups were formed to explore these elements. The workgroups' recommendations were presented to the Summit Group, the Supreme Court Committee on Problem-Solving Courts, and the Nebraska Supreme Court.

According to Funke, members of the Summit workgroup are committed to implementing these recommendations in 2025, further demonstrating Nebraska's dedication to addressing the root causes of criminal behavior and improving outcomes for individuals involved in the justice system.

Recognizing the effectiveness of Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Court Summit, the National Center for State Courts recently released a toolkit showcasing Nebraska’s Summit planning process as a model for other states looking to enhance their problem-solving court systems. The recognition by the National Center positions Nebraska as a leader in innovative judicial practices.