ellee ven RELEASES an INTROSPECTIVE TRACK, "POLAROID," REFLECTING on MEMORIES, DREAMS, and the POWER to MANIFEST REALITY

Music artist and writer ellee ven's song, "Polaroid", is a reflective and dreamy track that explores the blurred lines between memory, love, and self-discovery.

Look inside your dreams, look inside, you’ll awake.” — Singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed Groovalutionary, ellee ven

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven’s music continues to inspire listeners to look inward and embrace life’s fleeting moments with creativity and courage. Polaroid is both a song and a metaphor, capturing the essence of faded memories, cherished emotions, and the timeless beauty of imperfection. With poignant lyrics like, “Pictures are blurry like my first love, emotions feel faded, no fears to speak of,” the song speaks to the universal experience of revisiting the past and finding clarity in the heart’s dreams.

The Groovalution: A Lifestyle of Art and Creativity

Polaroid ties seamlessly into ellee ven’s lifestyle brand, The Groovalution, which celebrates art, self-expression, and the power of creativity over everything. The Groovalution encourages individuals to embrace their unique vision of the world, just as each Polaroid photo captures a one-of-a-kind moment.

“Polaroids are like the memories we carry with us—they aren’t perfect, but they’re ours,” ellee ven shares. “The Groovalution is about honoring those moments, embracing creativity, and using art to tell your story. Polaroid is my way of looking back, moving forward, and trusting the process all at once.”

A Song for Dreamers and Creators

The song’s powerful refrain, “Look inside your dreams, look inside, you’ll awake,” reflects The Groovalution’s core philosophy of tapping into one’s dreams to unlock personal growth and creative potential. Whether through music, visual art, or simply living in the moment, Polaroid serves as a reminder to explore the beauty and clarity found within.

ellee ven’s artistry, along with The Groovalution, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. As a multi-talented musician and advocate for creative living, her work has become a rallying cry for those who seek to live authentically, dream boldly, and dance to their own beat.

Give Into the Groove

The Give Into the Groove Foundation is the nonprofit wing of The Groovalution. Like the Groovalution, the aim is to celebrate individuality, freedom, and the transformative power of art. As part of the Foundation’s philanthropic efforts, the Virtual Quilt inspires fans to create their own artwork and upload images to this ever-changing, digital art installation. Contributors to the Virtual Quilt can vote for their favorite grassroots organization to receive donation prizes from the foundation. Everything from the artist, the music, the lifestyle brand, the foundation and its community partners is a tapestry of creativity, self expression and respect for humanity. For more information about the Virtual Quilt, check out this link at The Groovalution: https://thevirtualquilt.com/

Stream Polaroid

Polaroid is now available on all major streaming platforms. To learn more about ellee ven visit eleven.com/music or take our creativity quiz at The Groovalution, by visiting www.thegroovalution.com.

ellee ven's latest single, "I Know So"

