Jeffrey Motley Collaborates with ellee ven and The Groovalution on New Album I Know So

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Motley is an accomplished keyboardist, songwriter, and producer whose credits include collaborations with some of the most influential artists in the music industry. His extensive work with Blackstreet, Alicia Keys, Destiny’s Child, Lauryn Hill, and Carole King has earned him a reputation for his versatile musical style and deep understanding of different genres.

On I Know So Motley’s collaboration with ellee ven marks a new chapter in his ever-evolving career, as he joins forces with ellee ven and Terry Santiel to co-produce two standout tracks, “So Calm” and “Chain Reaction.”

Santiel, an influential producer in his own right, played a pivotal role in the collaboration by introducing Jeffrey Motley to ellee ven and The Groovalution. Santiel’s guidance and vision helped bring together these musical forces. These tracks perfectly embody the genre bending that has become hallmark in their musical partnership.

Drawing from his deep history in diverse musical genres, Motley brings his rich influences into a contemporary framework, adding an undeniable energy and depth to the tracks. His passion for innovation and expression aligns seamlessly with ellee ven’s mission to spark a Groovalution —in his own words, a Groovalution is, “sparking creativity—through music, life, healthy ways and just being in touch.” This ethos pulses through every note of their collaboration.

Motley reflects on the magic of the process, noting, “My favorite part of the creative process is the end result. Developing something from nothing.” That philosophy is fully realized in I Know So—an album that evolves from raw inspiration into a sonic experience that transcends genre.

Jeffrey Motley’s decades long contributions to ellee ven and The Groovalution stand as a testament to his unparalleled expertise and brilliance in the music world. As a silent hero behind the scenes, his foundational work has elevated the records to new heights, infusing them with a unique energy and depth. His collaboration with ellee ven and Terry Santiel is yet another example of his ability to enhance and refine the creative vision.

Fans can stream I Know So on all major music platforms and join ellee ven and The Groovalution on their exciting journey through music, creativity, and life.

