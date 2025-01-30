Indoor Ag-Con, Inside Grower Announce Finalists for Inaugural CEA's-Cultivating Excellence Awards

The CEA's

Winners To Be Announced At Gala Luncheon During Indoor Ag-Con 2025 Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con, Inside Grower magazine and presenting sponsor BPGrower.com are proud to announce the finalists for the inaugural CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards.This prestigious new awards program is designed to recognize and celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector, spotlighting achievements across three categories: Operational Excellence, Good Stewardship, and Product Innovation.Presented at a special gala luncheon on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the 12th annual edition of Indoor Ag-Con, held at the Westgate Las Vegas, The CEAs will honor trailblazing businesses and standout products that are shaping the future of CEA. Winners in three award categories will be announced at The CEAs gala luncheon:FINALISTS:OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD FINALISTSLittle Leaf Farms, Shirley, MassachusettsNature Fresh Farms, Leamington, Ontario, CanadaWild About Sprouts, Sacramento, CaliforniaGOOD STEWARDSHIP AWARD FINALISTS80 Acres Farms, Hamilton, OhioAnu, Evansville, IndianaFork Farms, Green Bay, WisconsinPRODUCT INNOVATION AWARD FINALISTSDRAMM - Product: CE-LineKappa Ag Tech - Product: Silicone SubstrateRooted Robotics - Product: Tabletop Microgreens & Baby Greens Seeder"The inaugural CEA Awards at Indoor Ag-Con mark a significant milestone in recognizing the innovation, dedication, and impact of controlled environment agriculture,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “We’re excited to honor the finalists and announce the winners at a special awards celebration as they are true pioneers and visionaries driving the future of sustainable food production."“We are excited to partner with Indoor Ag-Con to present these awards,” adds Paul Black, Publisher, Inside Grower. “By celebrating the CEA sector’s best and brightest, The CEAs help showcase the innovation and responsibility at the core of our industry. We look forward to shining a spotlight on the industry leaders and products that are making a meaningful difference.”The CEAs Operational Excellence Award will recognize a single CEA business or one location of a multi-location business that consistently delivers quality products while distinguishing itself through innovation in production, technology, marketing, and overall strategy. Judges evaluated candidates based on their achievements in growing market share, sustaining product quality, and developing practices that set them apart in a competitive landscape.Good stewardship is foundational in today’s CEA industry, and this award recognizes businesses that are exemplary in their commitment to environmental and community responsibility. The three finalists chosen for The CEAs Good Stewardship Award have showcased initiatives in resource conservation, recycling, and community service.The CEAs Product Innovation Award highlights finalists from Indoor Ag-Con 2025 exhibiting company submissions representing the most innovative products that solve critical industry challenges and drive customer value.All Indoor Ag-Con 2025 Full Access Pass Holders are invited to attend The CEAs Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 from noon – 1 pm. For more information on The CEAs and Indoor Ag-Con visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The event brings together industry professionals from across the globe to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the CEA sector. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT INSIDE GROWERPart of the Ball Publishing family of media brands, Inside Grower magazine is a leading publication for the controlled environment agriculture industry, providing news, insights, quality crop-specific growing information and timely trend data that can help operations thrive in today’s market. More information, visit www.inside-grower.com

