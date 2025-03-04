Top Things to See and Do at Indoor Ag-Con, The Largest and Leading Show Dedicated to Indoor Agriculture, March 11-12

Expanded Expo Hall Compelling Keynotes Networking

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con, the largest and leading trade show and conference dedicated to vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture, will open its biggest show to date at its new home at Westgate Las Vegas, March 11-12, 2025 for its 12th annual edition.1. Innovation in Every AisleIn 2025, the Expo Hall has expanded featuring 200+ world-class exhibitors and sponsors showcasing the most cutting-edge technologies, products and services in the indoor agriculture industry from lighting and control systems to substrates, equipment, irrigation systems and much more. Key Exhibitors including, Berger, Bio 520, Nourse, Philips, Promix, and Canna, Cropking, Nova Aeroponics, bpgrower.com, BVB Substrates, Griffin, Siemens, Sollum and many more.2. NEW CEAs Awards ProgramThe Indoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower magazine are proud to announce the inaugural CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards. This prestigious new awards program, sponsored by bpgrower,com, is designed to recognize and celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector, spotlighting achievements across three categories: Operational Excellence, Good Stewardship, and Product Innovation. The winners will be announced at a gala luncheon on Tuesday, March 11 during the 2025 edition.3. Compelling KeynotesEach year, Indoor Ag-Con features compelling Keynote Presentations and this year the CEA Alliance, the membership trade association representing vertical farms and greenhouse producers, will be presenting the opening morning ‘State of the Industry’ keynote address. Titled “CEA State of the Industry,” this moderated discussion will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 8am. During the keynote, leaders of the CEA Alliance will share their views on the state of the industry, focusing on today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.Moderated by CEA Alliance Executive Director Tom Stenzel, the keynote panel includes leaders across the CEA landscape: Tisha Livingston, President, 80 Acres and CEO, Infinite Acres, Skip Hulett, Vice President and General Counsel, NatureSweet and Abby Prior, Chief Commercial Officer, BrightFarms.The Day 2 keynote session, “Trends in Canada: Insights from Leading CEA Growers Across the Nation”, is scheduled for 8 AM PST on March 12, 2025. This session will feature a dynamic panel of Canadian CEA leaders sharing insights into the latest industry innovations, sustainability strategies, and business growth opportunities.Moderated by Trina Semenchuk, Founder, Little Greenhouse That Could, the keynote panel includes Bahram Rashti, CEO & Co-Founder, UP Vertical Farms, Gabriel Forero, Head Grower, Sunterra Greenhouse, and Valérie Terrault, Sales & Marketing Director, Gen V.4. Robust Conference Featuring FIVE In-Depth TracksThe Conference features two jam-packed days of educational and insightful sessions from 80+ speakers in five tracks including Technical Grower, Trends, Planning & Operations, Cannabis and the International Sprout Growers Association 33rd Annual Convention track. Indoor Ag-Con’s Conference sessions span multiple topics including “Seeds to Success: Maximizing Yield From the Ground Up”, “AI, Robotics, and IoT: Sowing the Seeds of Technological Transformation in CEA”, “Crafting Excellence: Ensuring Product Integrity in Cannabis Cultivation”, among others that are making an impact on the indoor agriculture industry.5. Safety-First: EXPANDED Food Safety Pre-Event WorkshopsThe success of the 2024 Pre-Event CEA Food Safety Workshop has led to an expanded offering for 2025 in partnership with Ceres University. Ahead of the March 11-12, 2-2025 Indoor Ag-Con , two comprehensive workshops will be held, specifically tailored for professionals in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and vertical farming. These sessions provide food safety managers, quality assurance personnel, and executives with the opportunity to deepen their expertise and revalidate HACCP Certification.6. Growing Together-Two Shows In oneThe International Sprout Growers Association (ISGA) will hold its 33rd Annual Convention alongside Indoor Ag-Con’s 2025 edition. The addition of ISGA’s educational track will give Indoor Ag-Con attendees access to sessions exploring the latest in sprout production, food safety, and sprout-based nutrition, while ISGA members will benefit from the full scope of Indoor Ag-Con’s expansive expo floor, educational sessions, and networking events.7. Cultivating Connections: Networking and Social EventsMix and mingle with new and old friends at daily networking events including the Vivid Canopy Panel & Networking Event on March 11, 3-5pm hosted by GLASE – the Greenhouse Lighting and Systems Engineering Consortium. New this year, the Women in CEA Luncheon Networking event will take place on March 12, 12pm fostering a collaborative and supportive environment through the power of networking, information and resource sharing. The Aquaponics Association will also host sessions and networking opportunities during the event. In addition, attendees can enjoy Conference Lunches, Expo Hall Happy Hour, the new “That’s A Wrap” closing session and celebration and many more fun and engaging events.8. High Yields: Cannabis Takes Center StageBack by popular demand since launching in 2024, the Cannabis track provides targeted insights into cultivation practices, product development, and compliance challenges specific to this high-value sector. Experts will address the unique considerations of cannabis production, from genetics and growing methods to packaging and branding. Key sessions include: “The State of the Industry and Future Prospects | Cannabis Crossroads”, “Precision Growth: Crop Steering Techniques in Cannabis Cultivation” “Genetic Frontiers: Innovating Cannabis Breeding in CEA”, “Intra-Canopy vs. Sub-Canopy Lighting: Enhancing Cannabis Cultivation with Advanced Lighting Strategies” and “Crafting Excellence: Ensuring Product Integrity in Cannabis Cultivation”.9. Quick Insights: Expo Theater Stage SessionsWhile browsing 200+ exhibitors, stop by the ever-popular Expo Theater where industry leaders take the stage for 45-minute presentations addressing hot topics in the industry. From “Growing Minds: Integrating Controlled Environment Agriculture in K-12 Education for a Healthier Future” to “Not All Hope is Lost: Vertical Farming's Future and Lessons From the Past”, the Expo Hall will be filled to the brim with innovations and inspiration.10. Next GenIndoor Ag-Con and Sollum Technologies are pleased to announce the recipients of the inaugural Sollum Student Scholarship to Indoor Ag-Con: Erica Hernandez and Brandan Shur. These two outstanding PhD students, both conducting research in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), will receive an all-expense-paid opportunity to attend the March 11-12, 2025, edition at the Westgate Las Vegas.For more information, please visit www.indoor.ag

