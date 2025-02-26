Indoor Ag-Con Announces Day 2 Keynote: "Trends in Canada – Insights from Leading CEA Growers Across the Nation"

Day 2 Keynote

Top Canadian CEA Leaders to Share Market Innovations and Strategies at March 11-12, 2025 Event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con, the premier trade show and conference for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, is excited to announce its Day 2 keynote session, “Trends in Canada: Insights from Leading CEA Growers Across the Nation.” Scheduled for 8:00 AM PST on March 12, 2025, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, this session will feature a dynamic panel of Canadian CEA leaders sharing insights into the latest industry innovations, sustainability strategies, and business growth opportunities.Building upon Indoor Ag-Con’s opening day keynote on March 11 , which will provide a high-level CEA State of the Industry overview led by the CEA Alliance, this session will deliver insights from leaders actively shaping the Canadian CEA landscape. With Canada at the forefront of sustainable, technology-driven farming, this discussion will provide critical takeaways for growers, investors, and industry stakeholders worldwide.“Canada has built a strong reputation for its leadership in CEA innovation, from high-tech greenhouses to sustainable vertical farming operations,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con. “This keynote will showcase how top Canadian growers are addressing key industry challenges, scaling their businesses, and leveraging advanced technologies to drive success. Our attendees will gain real-world insights that can help shape their own strategies and operations.”Keynote Session Overview:Date: March 12, 2025Location: Indoor Ag-Con | Westgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoFeatured Panelists:• Bahram Rashti, CEO & Co-Founder, UP Vertical Farms• Gabriel Forero, Head Grower, Sunterra Greenhouse• Valérie Terrault, Sales & Marketing Director, Gen V• Moderator: Trina Semenchuk, Founder, Little Greenhouse That CouldJoin the Conversation at Indoor Ag-Con 2025With an expanded expo floor, five educational conference tracks, and exclusive networking opportunities, Indoor Ag-Con 2025 is the premier event for vertical farm operators, greenhouse growers, investors, tech providers, and CEA industry leaders.For more details on this keynote and other educational offering, registration information, and more, visit www.indoor.ag About Indoor Ag-ConFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse |controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag

