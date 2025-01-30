Press Releases

01/30/2025

Passport to CT Wine Country Holds Annual Prize Drawing

Passport to CT Wine Country Holds Annual Prize Drawing

Winners Announced for More than 100 Prizes

(HARTFORD, CT) – The 2024 Passport to Connecticut Wine Country, a program of the Connecticut Farm Wine Development Council (CFWDC) administered by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, concluded on December 31, 2024, and has drawn winners for more than 100 prizes. The hybrid program, available as both a digital app and paper passport book, featured 38 locations throughout the state encouraging in- and out-of-state visitors to tour farm wineries and vineyards. Both the printed book and app are available at no cost.

“Connecticut’s farm wineries are a true treasure – a combination of agricultural heritage, manufacturing, and tourism to create lasting experiences for visitors,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “The Passport program incentivizes wine enthusiasts to expand their horizons by trying new locations, learning about different parts of our great state, and making memories along the way. Whether you visited all 38, or just a handful, we hope you enjoyed the journey and encourage you to join us again in 2025.”

Of the 2024 redeemed passports, both digital and paper, there were more than 36,200 unique visits to farm wineries during the program from the May 4 start to the end of the year. The top three visited wineries based on stamps were Gouveia Vineyards in Wallingford with 1,886, Paradise Hills Vineyard & Winery in Wallingford with 1,756, and Hawk Ridge Winery in Watertown with 1,721.

And the winners are:

The 2024 Passport to CT Wine Country program includes prizes from 27 different Connecticut-based businesses ranging from award-winning restaurants and destinations to adrenalin charged excursions. Each participating farm winery donated two bottles of wine with a different winner drawn for each winery. In addition, 50 participants who visited all 38 locations were selected to receive a branded, insulated wine tote for two bottles, as a commemorative gift.

The Grand Prize #1 for a private champagne charter flight in an air balloon with Aer Blarney was presented to Melanie Deninger. Grant Prize #2 for a stay at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook went to Patricia Zullo. Runner-up Matthew Broder received a sailing charter from Poet’s Lounge out of Mystic.

A full list of winners can be found on the Passport to CT Wine Country website.

The 2025 Passport to CT Wine Country will begin in May 2025. For more information about Connecticut Farm Wineries or the Passport to Connecticut Wine Country, visit their website at ctwinecountry.com.

About Connecticut Farm Wineries



A voluntary council made up winery owners, research institutions, and representatives of Connecticut Department of Agriculture and Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. The council is responsible for promoting state wines and related products, offering educational programs, recommending research projects, and advising groups on farm wine development.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov