Allyson Angelini Named Connecticut's Outstanding Young Farmer

03/19/2025

Allyson Angelini of Full Heart Farm in Ledyard Named Connecticut’s Outstanding Young Farmer in 2025

HARTFORD, CT — Allyson Angelini, owner of Full Heart Farm in Ledyard, was named Connecticut’s 2025 Outstanding Young Farmer during Ag Day at the Capitol in Hartford on March 19, 2025. As a first-generation female farmer her journey as a farm owner began 14 years ago when at the age of 24, Angelini purchased land in pursuit of being part of the food solution and doing what she loved – farming. Today Angelini is inspiring others to pursue their passion while living her dream.

“I am truly honored to receive the Outstanding Young Farmer Award. Farming is not something I do alone – it’s a collective effort made possible by my family, our crew, and our incredibly supportive community,” said Angelini. “This recognition reflects the dedication of so many people who believe in the importance of small farms, first-generation farmers, and sustainable food systems. I’m grateful to be able to steward a tiny piece of land as I continue learning, growing, and paving the way for future farmers.”

Angelini did not grow up in a farming family, however her upbringing centered around good food and family led by hard-working parents. Food systems piqued her interest during college, ultimately leading her to pursue a self-designed course of study in Sustainable Agriculture Education. While in college she began working on various farms to learn different facets of agriculture followed by a stint abroad working on a 1,500-acre sustainable farm in Italy.

Returning to Connecticut, Angelini started carving the pathway to owning her own farm through apprenticeships and a farm manager position on other operations. Those experiences proved to be invaluable in building her own Full Heart Farm with a core value of “there is nothing more important to us than sharing healthy, fresh food and beauty with our community.”

Angelini’s nomination for Outstanding Young Farmer came from Amanda Fargo-Johnson, Agricultural Programs Director at CT Resource Conservation & Development. The two first met over an energy project for the farm to increase resiliency and energy efficiency while producing renewable energy to power the operation.

“Farming is not easy, and Allyson and her family are a testament to persevering through the hard times because they believe that their work is important. As a first-generation female farmer, I was excited to nominate Allyson Angelini for the 2025 CT Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year Award,” said Fargo-Johnson. “Since then, I’ve come to know the hard work and dedication Allyson puts into her farm. From regenerative practices that include energy efficiency to ensuring soil health, Allyson’s small farm operation works hard to be economically viable, climate smart, and sustainable all while feeding and growing for her community.”

Administered by the Connecticut Agricultural Information Council (CAIC), the purpose of the Outstanding Young Farmers (OYF) Program is to bring about a greater interest in the farmer to foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of the farmers’ endeavors, to develop further appreciation for their contributions and achievements, and to inform the agribusiness community of the growing urban awareness of farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy. The Connecticut OYF program is modeled directly on the National OYF program. Angelini can now apply to compete for the National OYF award.

“Allyson’s recognition as Outstanding Young Farmer is well deserved. She and her family are powering the local food movement and bringing meaning to their harvests,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Her story is one of determination and passion that I hope encourages others to pursue a career in agriculture.”

