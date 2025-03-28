Press Releases

03/28/2025

Equine Owners Encouraged to Take Preventative Actions

Before You Load Up: Vaccinate, Check Health Requirements, and Enhance Biosecurity

(HARTFORD, CT) Spring weather means horse owners throughout Connecticut are readying for trail rides, competitions, and other events with their equine companions. The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) and the State Veterinarian are reminding members of the horse community that now is the time to administer annual vaccinations and boosters, check health requirements for out of state travel, and review on- and off-site biosecurity practices to enjoy a healthy, safe season.

“Over the past few years, we have had cases of mosquito-borne diseases such as eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV), along with Equine Infectious Anemia, and other illnesses in the state’s equine population,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Thamus Morgan, DVM, MPH, DACVPM. “These instances can be greatly reduced by adhering to regular vaccination schedules in consultation with your attending veterinarian and implementing additional measures to mitigate exposure.”

Mosquito-borne diseases affect humans, birds, and horses. Horses are the domestic animal most susceptible to infection from EEE and WNV, which is a viral disease transmitted through the mosquito bites.

Equine owners are encouraged to implement the following, in coordination with their veterinarian, to reduce the risk of EEE and WNV:

Administer the initial two-dose vaccine series, four to six weeks apart

Administer regular boosters at least annually

Consult with your veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months

Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity

Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Clean and refill water troughs regularly

Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

If your horse is showing neurologic signs, i.e., hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency, colic, or death, it’s important to call a veterinarian to determine a diagnosis and treatment.

On the preventative side, biosecurity at home and on the road is critical. A few general recommendations include the following:

Require a negative EIA test (commonly known as a Coggins test) within 12 months

Require proof of vaccination(s)

Consider requiring a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI, or Health Certificate) within 14 days prior to arrival, along with horse health logs with twice daily temperature readings for 3-5 days prior to competition

Discourage horse-to-horse contact

Limit access to outside vehicles and people

Use separate/dedicated equipment for each horse, i.e. halters, lead ropes, blankets

Clean and disinfect shared items and facilities between uses

“As animal movement increases, the inherent associated risks of contagious disease also increase,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “It’s important that all livestock owners, including horses, take the proper steps to decrease the possibility of spreading disease, which includes up-to-date vaccinations, knowing the signs and symptoms of potential illness, and using caution when it comes to shared spaces and equipment.”

For more information on animals and animal health, including diseases that are reportable to the State Veterinarian, please visit the state website.

