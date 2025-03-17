Press Releases

03/16/2025

LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ AND AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

MONDAY: LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ AND AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER HURLBURT CELEBRATE AGRICULTURE WEEK AT STEADFAST FARMS IN BETHLEHEM

(HARTFORD, CT) - Tomorrow at 1:00 p.m., Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will join Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt at Steadfast Farms in Bethlehem to celebrate Agriculture Week. This event will highlight how the state funded Farm Transition Grant program is helping agriculture businesses diversify and transform to meet consumer and industry demands, such as the expansion of this poultry processing facility – the only USDA inspected facility in CT.

WHAT: Business Visit in Celebration of CT Agriculture Week

WHO: Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt, Steadfast Farms Founder/CEO Jared McCool and Director of Operations Aaron McCool

WHEN: Monday, March 17, 2025; 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Steadfast Farms LLC, 32 Sunny Ridge Road, Bethlehem, CT 06751

Biosecurity Details:

Attendees are asked to take the following into consideration in advance of their visit and be prepared to follow on-site protocols including:

No visits to other farms 72 hours prior.

All vehicle tires will be sprayed with disinfectants prior to entering the premises (staff will be on hand).

Wear provided shoe coverings or use disinfectant on footwear.

Sign in to the facility logbook.

###

CTgrown.gov

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov