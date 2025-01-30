Tragic Collision Between American Airlines Commuter Jet and Military Helicopter: Investigation Underway

Senior Partner Jamie Lebovitz Breaks Down the Tragic Collision Between American Airlines Commuter Jet and Military Helicopter

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie R. Lebovitz, senior partner and chair of the aviation practice group at Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy, is closely monitoring the ongoing investigation into the devastating collision between an American Airlines commuter jet and a military helicopter. Initial reports indicate there were no survivors.

The collision occurred as the American Airlines commuter jet was on final approach to Washington Reagan International Airport, having been cleared to land. The military helicopter, operating in a highly restricted and challenging airspace, collided with the regional jet. Night visual flight rules were in effect, underscoring the critical need for pilots to maintain situational awareness of surrounding aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), headquartered in Washington, D.C., has already deployed a “go team” to conduct a comprehensive investigation. While preliminary findings may emerge in the coming weeks, a final report determining the probable cause(s) of this tragedy is expected to take approximately one year.

Both aircraft were equipped with “black boxes”—critical devices that record voice communications among crew members and data on various aircraft parameters. These will play a pivotal role in reconstructing the events leading to the collision.

“Among the many cases I have handled in the course of my career, some were mid-air and terrain collisions which implicated the FAA/Air Traffic Control agency, flight crews, and avionics manufacturers,” said Jamie R. Lebovitz. “The training and experience of the commuter jet aircraft will be one of the specific areas to focus in on—and that aircraft was operated under the name of American Airlines by PSA Airlines, which is based in Ohio.”

In the wake of this tragic event, it is essential that the families of those who perished engage experienced aviation counsel to navigate the complex legal landscape. Among the immediate legal steps that may be necessary is the timely filing of a civil discovery petition to ensure the preservation of critical evidence.

Jamie R. Lebovitz has been representing families affected by aviation disasters for over 40 years and is recognized as one of the preeminent lawyers in the field. His extensive experience includes handling numerous high-profile aviation cases, ensuring justice and accountability for victims and their families.



About Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy have represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm’s track record of success during the past nine decades means they’re known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio.

The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy is dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized it as a regional leader in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.nphm.com.

