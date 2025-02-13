Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,902 in the last 365 days.

Tatae’s Promise Receives Multiple Awards and International Accolades

Tatae's Promise by Sherry Maysonave and Moises J. Goldman

Audacious. Inspirational. Based on a True Story.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tatae’s Promise – You will live… you will tell, co-authored by Sherry Maysonave and Moises J. Goldman, PhD, has received thirteen (13) coveted book awards, including:
— The 2024 Hemingway Gold Award from the Historical Fiction Company
— The International Impact Book Award winner for Biographic Historical Fiction
— The 2024 PenCraft Book Award for Literary Excellence in Historical Fiction

The book is based on a true, previously-untold story. It unabashedly and factually recounts life in a Nazi-created ghetto, a young Jewish woman’s daring escape with her sister from Auschwitz, and their struggles to survive and build new lives.

Reviewers characterize it as a “Riveting, Inspiring Masterpiece… Nothing short of brilliant… a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love – and the will to live to heal even the deepest wounds.”

About the Authors

An award-winning author and acclaimed motivational speaker, Sherry Maysonave has been interviewed by over 200 TV, radio, and print publications, including NBC’s Today and Fox National News. She has been featured in USA Today, Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, New Yorker,
InStyle, and BusinessWeek.

Dr. Goldman is an accomplished aerospace scientist, executive, and entrepreneur. He translated and transcribed his mother’s eleven audio tapes which are the basis for Tatae’s Promise.

The book, published by DartFrog Blue, the traditional publishing imprint of DartFrog Books, is available for review and the authors are available for media interviews. Available wherever books are sold.
Gordon McClellan, Founder, DartFrog Books, gordon@dartfrogbooks.com

Gordon McClellan
DartFrog Distribution
gordon@dartfrogbooks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tatae’s Promise Receives Multiple Awards and International Accolades

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more