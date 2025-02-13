Tatae’s Promise Receives Multiple Awards and International Accolades

Tatae's Promise by Sherry Maysonave and Moises J. Goldman

Audacious. Inspirational. Based on a True Story.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatae’s Promise – You will live… you will tell , co-authored by Sherry Maysonave and Moises J. Goldman, PhD, has received thirteen (13) coveted book awards, including:— The 2024 Hemingway Gold Award from the Historical Fiction Company— The International Impact Book Award winner for Biographic Historical Fiction— The 2024 PenCraft Book Award for Literary Excellence in Historical FictionThe book is based on a true, previously-untold story. It unabashedly and factually recounts life in a Nazi-created ghetto, a young Jewish woman’s daring escape with her sister from Auschwitz, and their struggles to survive and build new lives.Reviewers characterize it as a “Riveting, Inspiring Masterpiece… Nothing short of brilliant… a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love – and the will to live to heal even the deepest wounds.”About the AuthorsAn award-winning author and acclaimed motivational speaker, Sherry Maysonave has been interviewed by over 200 TV, radio, and print publications, including NBC’s Today and Fox National News. She has been featured in USA Today, Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, New Yorker,InStyle, and BusinessWeek.Dr. Goldman is an accomplished aerospace scientist, executive, and entrepreneur. He translated and transcribed his mother’s eleven audio tapes which are the basis for Tatae’s Promise.The book, published by DartFrog Blue, the traditional publishing imprint of DartFrog Books , is available for review and the authors are available for media interviews. Available wherever books are sold.Gordon McClellan, Founder, DartFrog Books, gordon@dartfrogbooks.com

