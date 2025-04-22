Five DartFrog Authors Earn National Recognition in 2025 Literary Awards

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DartFrog Books is proud to announce that five of its authors have been recognized by major national book awards in 2025, affirming the publisher’s commitment to discovering and supporting exceptional literary talent.Allie Nava (July and Everything After), Brian Jeansonne (Onward Forward: My Journey with ALS), and Corinne Richardson with Pem Dorjee Sherpa (Beyond Everest) have all been named Finalists for the First Horizon Award , a distinction presented by the Eric Hoffer Book Awards to celebrate superior debut works.In addition, Beyond Everest and John C. Kiyonaga’s Uninvited Valor: The Forsaken Soldiers of WWII were named Finalists for Book of the Year by the Foreword INDIES Awards . Beyond Everest was recognized in the Biography category, while Uninvited Valor was honored in the War & Military category.Sherry Maysonave was awarded the prestigious International Impact Book Award for Tatae’s Promise, a powerful novel based on the true story of Hinda Mondlak’s escape from Auschwitz. Maysonave has also been nominated for Author of the Year by the International Impact Book Awards for her extraordinary work.“I’m incredibly proud of these exceptional authors and the DartFrog team that supported them,” said Gordon McClellan, Managing Editor and Founder of DartFrog Books. “Their recognition is a testament to the power of great storytelling and to the strength of the independent publishing movement.”DartFrog Books continues to champion independent authors through a model that emphasizes quality, originality, and professional editorial support. These recent accolades highlight DartFrog’s growing presence on the national literary stage.

