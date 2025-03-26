Furry Fairy Tails: PD the Pug’s Bedtime Stories is a Whimsical and Imaginative Addition to the PD the Pug Series

Furry Fairy Tails: PD the Pug’s Bedtime Stories by PD the Pug With Help from Mommy Marilee Joyce

PD the Pug is back starring in a new laugh out loud adventure in the latest PD the Pug story, Furry Fairy Tales

So funny it should be illegal!” — Damien Doberman Chief Justice, Canine Courthouse

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the bestselling author of Get Me Out Of Here!, No, YOU Sit!, Working Like A…Dog! and A Star Is Born! comes a reimagining of everyone’s favorite fairy tales, each featuring the world’s most beloved pug in the heroic leading role.In his anxiously awaited return, PD the Pug swoops in to rescue readers longing for laughter and levity with his newly released book, Furry Fairy Tails: PD the Pug’s Bedtime Stories . Readers last saw PD pursuing his acting dreams in Book 4, A Star Is Born! PD the Pug on the Silver Screen . In Furry Fairy Tails, PD takes readers on an enchanting journey through favorite fairytales, as seen through PD’s googly-eyed perspective. This delightful addition to the PD the Pug series reimagines treasured fairy tales featuring none other than PD. Fanciful, humorous, and original, this storybook puts its own PD twist on beloved stories and introduces readers to characters such as The Ugly Pugling, The Pug Piper, Pug-occhio, and more. From wee ones to grandparents, everyone's bedside table needs Furry Fairy Tails! It's the new go-to book for bedtime reading!Excerpt from the book:"As I drift away to Slumberland, far from Mommy’s soft voice, far from my worries over Ralph, the last thought I have is that I could write a better version of this tale . . . a version that casts me as the hero and Ralph as the vanquished villain and ends with my secret fawn girl crush and me living happily ever after. In fact . . . I bet I could write better versions of every fairy tale ever written. They’d be the most fantastical fables from the most masterful make-believe manufacturer:me! I’ll be PD the Pug, the Bard of Bedtime.So, all you humans, come snuggle up to PD, and I’ll tell you a story. . ."Furry Fairy Tails: PD the Pug’s Bedtime Stories is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/ibne1l9 Marilee Joyce and PD the Pug are available for interviews and the book is available for review.

