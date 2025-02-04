New Jersey Family Attorney, Andrew Fischer Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

The Collaborative Divorce process is a divorce option that helps couples to avoid ugly and prolonged court battles.

It puts your family and well-being first by fostering open communication and cooperation between all parties.” — Fischer

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Divorce With Respect Week, New Jersey family law attorney Andrew Fischer will be offering free, 30-minute consultations for anyone interested in learning more about their divorce options. Divorce With Respect Weekwill be from March 3-9, 2025 and is an effort to spread awareness about options for divorce including Collaborative Divorce. The Collaborative Divorce process is a divorce option that helps couples to avoid ugly and prolonged court battles.“The Collaborative Divorce process provides a path forward without the conflict and stresses that come with the traditional courtroom,” said Fischer. “It puts your family and well-being first by fostering open communication and cooperation between all parties.”Andrew Fischer graduated from Suffolk University Law School. Fischer's New Jersey law office handles cases surrounding divorce, child custody, child support, mediation, adoption, and more. Visit https://andrewfischerlaw.com/ to learn more about Andrew Fischer and the services he offers.To learn more about Collaborative Divorce and to schedule a free consultation during Divorce With Respect Weekwith Andrew Fischer, go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.