T.V. Holiday Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Slaying Paradise: Legend of The Iron Warrior, Vol. 1" by T.V. Holiday as a [winner/distinguished favorite] in the Fantasy category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."Slaying Paradise: Legend of The Iron Warrior, Vol. 1"After a tragic car accident, a police officer is chosen by God to become The Iron Warrior, a champion destined to battle the forces of evil in a corrupt city, while navigating his own struggles with love and faith.The book is a supernatural novel that explores themes of faith, love, and the eternal battle between good and evil, written in a gritty, action-packed style. It is ideal for readers who enjoy intense, character-driven narratives with strong moral and spiritual undertones. The story unfolds in the fictional city of Carnage Coast, a place characterized by its corruption and darkness, set in a contemporary time frame.See the full review at: https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9798324850081 In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites ---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

