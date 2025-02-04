Print Thrives in a Digital World: Lulu.com Reports 33% Growth in 2024

Print pays off for businesses embracing Lulu.com’s API and ecommerce tools

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pioneers of print-on-demand books, Lulu.com , just finished up another profitable year, with a 33% increase in printed units overall from 2023 to 2024. Most notably, fourth quarter net sales were also up by 33.8% over 2023, with 40% of that growth attributed to the Lulu Print Application Programming Interface ( API ) and ecommerce plugins that were developed specifically for creators and businesses.Matt Briel, Lulu’s VP of Marketing, notes, “Print books are alive and well right now. In fact, thanks to Lulu’s ecommerce tools and global print-on-demand network, many creators and businesses that sell books had their most successful Black Friday/Cyber Monday week on record. Our APIs and ecommerce Tools enable creators and businesses to sell books directly from their platforms, benefitting from the direct connection they can establish with their audience.Creators and businesses are choosing to build their revenue streams through more stable and direct channels, rather than relying solely on social media and third-party retailers for sales. Since we launched the first ever Shopify plugin for print-on-demand books, back in 2017, we’ve continued to invest in developing more technology to support this growing demand for direct-to-consumer print books.”According to Circana Bookscan, the demand for printed books has remained strong on the heels of the pandemic. They recently issued a brief statement on 2024 print book sales in the U.S., total units grew a rounded 1 percent in 2024, to 783 million units overall (up 5 million units from 2023).Briel continues, “in 2025, we will continue our commitment to innovating and delivering better technology to the print-on-demand space, in turn enabling more creators and businesses to use print books to grow their brands.”About Lulu:Since 2002, Lulu has been the leading innovator in the print-on-demand publishing industry. We have empowered over 2.5 million authors, creators, educators, and businesses from all over the world to publish, print, and prosper. With Lulu’s global print network, direct sales ecommerce solutions, and industry-leading print-on-demand APIs, users can share their content while growing their brand, audience, and bank account.

