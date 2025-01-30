Submit Release
AUVSI Applauds Appointment of Chris Rocheleau as Acting FAA Administrator

AUVSI logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Trump Administration announced the appointment of Chris Rocheleau to serve as Acting Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) President and CEO Michael Robbins issued the following statement in response:

“Chris Rocheleau is a highly qualified choice to ensure the U.S. remains the aviation safety gold standard and will bring the vigilance, innovation, and commitment to progress that is urgently needed. At a time when our airspace is becoming increasingly complex, his leadership will be critical in advancing modernization efforts that enhance both safety and efficiency.

AUVSI calls on the FAA and Congress to recognize the pressing need for airspace modernization, the role of automation and autonomy in improving safety, and the steps we must now take to ensure a safer, more efficient future.

AUVSI stands ready to collaborate with Acting Administrator Rocheleau and our fellow aviation stakeholders on meaningful solutions to ensure tragedies like yesterday’s aviation accident near Reagan National Airport never happens again.”

About AUVSI
The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil, and commercial markets. Visit AUVSI.org.

