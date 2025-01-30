Continuing Webinar Series on Expanding Multilingual and Multicultural Opportunities in School

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to continue the Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series with its second session, Incorporating Indigenous and Critical Needs Languages into the Curriculum, on Monday, February 3, 2025, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

This professional learning opportunity highlights the transformative potential of multilingual and multicultural education in Maine schools. General education teachers, administrators, and district leaders are strongly encouraged to attend and explore strategies to leverage the international partnerships established through the Maine DOE’s Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs).

Why Attend?

Participants will:

Learn actionable strategies for integrating Indigenous languages, like Wabanaki, and critical-need global languages, such as Mandarin and Portuguese, into classrooms.

Explore partnership-driven resources, such as teacher exchange programs and virtual collaborations that enrich language learning.

Discover how to align language instruction with workforce development goals, preparing students for global careers.

Special Highlights

This session will feature insights from:

Bri Lolar, Maine DOE State Wabanaki Studies Specialist

Cynthia Huang, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office

Both experts will share real-world examples and practical applications for embedding critical languages into diverse classrooms.

Please use this link to register.

This series aims to demonstrate how Maine schools can utilize the unique opportunities afforded by the Maine DOE’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) partnership agreements with countries like Spain, China, Taiwan, Portugal, Germany, and France. Don’t miss this chance to explore the benefits of global engagement for your students and educators! Let’s work together to empower Maine students with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in an interconnected world.

For more information, please contact Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships, at ayesha.hall@maine.gov.