Week of the Young Child®: Monday Early Childhood Professional Spotlights

Alexis Tozier “Alexis is the lead teacher behind our work to provide special education services to all 3- and 4-year-olds in our district,” Tozier’s nominator said.

Alicia Grindle “She makes sure that every child is seen and heard and works hard to give them a positive experience and a safe place to express themselves,” Grindle’s nominator said.

Allison Keenan “Allison deserves this honor because she works daily with preschoolers who have special needs,” Keenan’s nominator said.

Alyx Carbone, Spring Point Children’s Center “It’s a tremendous honor to be a part of a family’s village, sharing moments of celebration when their children reach new milestones,” Carbone said.

Amanda Barnes, Cornerspring Montessori School “I love watching the children learn and grow. The children bring so much joy to my life. They teach me independence, patience, kindness, and love daily,” Barnes said.

Amanda Jolly, St. Louis Child Development Center “It makes it all worth the craziness when I walk in every morning, and they run and hug me every morning,” Jolly said.

Amber Dawn Doiron “Amber Dawn approaches each family with empathy, a smile, and a perspective that affects change in many families’ lives,” Doiron’s nominator said.

Amber Lombardi “Amber started Mainely Teeth, a non-profit mobile dental clinic, to bring community access to quality dental care,” Lombardi’s nominator said.

Amber Smith “Amber is a skilled, loving, gentle preschool educator. We have been fortunate to have her care for both of our children,” Smith’s nominator said.

Angela (Angie) Tibbetts “The love and care Angie has for every student at Jumpin’ Jax is evident every morning at drop-off and every evening at pick-up,” Tibbetts’ nominator said

Anita McCurdy, Anita’s Home Childcare “I love working with children of all ages, but the younger ones are my favorite,” McCurdy said.

Ann Chase, Kate Furbish Elementary School “I love being part of the amazing pre-K team at Kate Furbish Elementary School. They are some of the most supportive and dedicated educators I have ever worked with,” Chase said.

Ann Goodwin “She opens her home to every family she provides care for and each of the children are ‘her children,'” Goodwin’s nominator said.

Anne Bachner, Bachner Beginnings Family Child Care “I feel that children deeply benefit from being around friends of different ages and abilities, and it is a joy to watch them teach and help each other,” Bachner said.

Annie Boitz “Annie plans so many wonderful enriching activities for the toddlers in her classroom and focuses on nurturing their cognitive, physical, and social-emotional development,” Boitz said.

Annie Colaluca “Annie works tirelessly to improve the quality of care for not just children in our program at the Bath Area Family YMCA but across the state,” Colaluca’s nominator said.

Annie York “Annie commits to making sure all her students have all the tools necessary to make sure they are successful and goes out of her way to make learning fun for her students every day,” York’s nominator said.

Ashley Stanley “Ashley Stanley is an amazing educational leader who teaches kindergarten at the Tremont Consolidated School. She is passionate about Early Childhood Education and the needs of all students,” Stanley’s nominator said.

Barbara Koch “She creates a safe space for them to melt down or to be happy, to stim without judgment, and she loves them without judgment. She is really great in the community with advocacy, as well,” Koch’s nominator said.

Becky Lewis “Becky is a great team member and extraordinary teacher,” Lewis’ nominator said.

Bri Mayberry, Windham Raymond School Aged Child Care “I have worked in this field for almost 15 years, and I have loved it every step of the way,” Mayberry said.

Camelia Babson-Haley, Youth and Family Outreach “I love what I do because I have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children and families who face significant challenges,” Babson-Haley said.

Catherine Laweryson, Mobius Inc. “As a children’s case manager, I love helping parents and guardians with accessing needed and beneficial resources,” Laweryson said.

Catherine Thompson, Patricia A. Duran School “I love teaching pre-K for so many reasons, but the most important one is the children I get to see every day!” Thompson said.