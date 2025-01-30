Aquacycl Expands Operations with New 8,800-Square-Foot Warehouse

Aquacycl's new warehouse. Photo credit: Aquacycl.

The move increases operational efficiency by more than 50%

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquacycl, a pioneer in sustainable wastewater treatment technology, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations with the addition of a second warehouse in Escondido, California. The company’s new 8,800-square-foot facility, situated directly across from the company’s headquarters, marks a major milestone in Aquacycl’s mission to revolutionize wastewater management.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this expansion and what it means for our business,” said Orianna Bretschger, CEO and founder of Aquacycl. “Adding this warehouse is more than just increasing our footprint—it’s about meeting the growing demand for sustainable solutions. With this new space, we’re able to boost our operational capacity by more than 50%, shorten production timelines, and ultimately deliver even more for our customers.”

The new expansive facility is designed to optimize workflows, reducing the production timeline on average for treatment systems from six months to just four. These systems leverage Aquacycl’s proprietary technology to treat challenging wastewaters, efficiently removing contaminants and making water suitable for discharge or reuse, while simultaneously generating electricity. This provides industries and municipalities with a sustainable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution.

“This isn’t just about having more space,” Orianna added. “The new facility represents a key part of how we’re growing to meet the needs of our customers. We’re improving turnaround times, creating room to scale, and staying ahead of the curve in delivering innovative solutions. It’s all about giving our clients the tools they need to meet their goals and making sure we’re supporting them every step of the way.”

The new warehouse not only allows for quicker delivery and improved responsiveness but also positions Aquacycl to further expand its reach across industries like Chemicals, Oil and Gas, and Pulp and Paper.

“This is such an exciting time for us,” Orianna said. “The challenges in wastewater management are huge, but so are the opportunities. With this expansion, we’re ready to make an even bigger impact in 2025 and beyond.”

Since its founding, Aquacycl has been pioneering change in the field. By leveraging its Bio Electrochemical Treatment Technology (BETT), the company offers a clean and energy-efficient alternative to traditional treatment methods. This latest milestone reinforces Aquacycl’s commitment to sustainability, collaboration, and making a meaningful difference in how the world manages water resources.

For more information about Aquacycl and its mission to redefine wastewater management, visit https://aquacycl.com/

About Aquacycl

Aquacycl is a leader in sustainable wastewater treatment solutions, offering cutting-edge technology and extraordinary service to industries and municipalities worldwide. Its proprietary biologically-based solutions provide cost-effective, energy-efficient alternatives to traditional wastewater treatment and odor control methods, empowering clients to achieve their sustainability goals while reducing operational costs and meeting compliance standards. Headquartered in Escondido, CA, Aquacycl is committed to innovation, impact, and redefining what’s possible in environmental stewardship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.