Building on a Legacy: MBBA’s 41st Anniversary Awards Gala

MBBA 41st Anniversary Awards Gala MBBa 41st Anniversary Honorees

Celebrating 41 Years of Advocacy, Excellence, and Impact

We are proud to celebrate these extraordinary leaders. Their dedication to justice and equity embodies the highest ideals of our profession.” — Nicole Lester Arrindell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association ( MBBA ) proudly announces its 41st Anniversary Awards Gala, to be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.This year’s theme, "Amplifying Our Legacy: Building on a Foundation of Excellence," reflects the MBBA’s four-decade commitment to elevating Black legal professionals, fostering diversity in the legal field, and advancing justice.Recognizing Outstanding Achievements in Law and Public ServiceThe MBBA proudly honors the remarkable contributions of these esteemed professionals:✨ Twyla Carter, Esq., Attorney-in-Chief & CEO of The Legal Aid Society – Public Servant of the Year Award🎖️ Jamal Haughton, Esq., Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, CharterCommunications, Inc. – Corporate Counsel of the Year Award🌟 Lorraine McGowen, Esq., Partner, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP – Private Practitioner of the Year Award✨ James B. O’Neal, Esq., Co-Founder of Legal Outreach & Legal Outreach Organization – Trailblazers of the Year🎖️ Honorable Paul Wooten, Associate Justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of the State of New York – Jurist of the Year AwardRecognizing Our Early SponsorsThe MBBA is grateful to its early sponsors for their generous support:🏆 Gold: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP🥈 Silver: Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, DLA Piper, Equitable, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP🥉 Bronze: A&O Shearman, BMW of Bridgewater, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, Clyde & Co LLP, Milbank LLP, Proskauer Rose LLP, WilmerHale LLP🌟 Mahogany: Bender Crane LLP, Benjamin Cardozo School of Law, Mosaic Search PartnersA Message from MBBA President Nicole Lester Arrindell"As we mark our 41st anniversary, we are proud to celebrate the achievements of these extraordinary leaders," said MBBA President Nicole Lester Arrindell. "Their unwavering dedication to justice and equity reflects the highest ideals of our profession and strengthens the MBBA’s ongoing mission."Join Us in Celebrating ExcellenceThe MBBA invites its members, supporters, and the broader community to join in celebrating this milestone occasion. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and we would be delighted to have you celebrate with us. For sponsorships, tickets, or more information about the honorees, please visit the MBBA Gala 2025 webpage For further inquiries, please contact: Monique Brizz-Walker, MBBA Gala Consultant Events@Eventstrategies4success.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.