Honoring Legal Excellence and Public Service: MBBA's 41st Anniversary Awards Gala

The MBBA celebrates over four decades of progress with an evening dedicated to the trailblazers advancing justice and equity in the legal profession.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is proud to announce its 41st Anniversary Awards Gala , set to take place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City.This year’s theme, "Amplifying Our Legacy: Building on a Foundation of Excellence," celebrates the MBBA’s commitment to uplifting Black legal professionals and promoting justice for over four decades.This prestigious event will honor an exceptional group of leaders who have made lasting contributions to the legal profession and public service:⚖️ Twyla Carter, Esq., Attorney-in-Chief & CEO of The Legal Aid Society, will receive the Public Servant of the Year Award.⚖️ Jamal Haughton, Esq., Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Charter Communications, Inc., will be honored with the Corporate Counsel of the Year Award.⚖️ Lorraine McGowen , Esq., Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, will be awarded the Private Practitioner of the Year Award.⚖️ James B. O'Neal, Esq., Co-Founder of Legal Outreach, and the Legal Outreach Organization, will be recognized as Trailblazers of the Year.⚖️ Honorable Paul Wooten, Associate Justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of the State of New York, will receive the Jurist of the Year Award.Among the distinguished honorees, the MBBA is especially proud to recognize Lorraine McGowen, Esq., whose outstanding contributions exemplify the event’s theme of building on a foundation of excellence.Lorraine McGowen, Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, is a distinguished attorney with over 30 years of experience as a trusted advisor in bankruptcy and restructuring and renowned for her advocacy for diversity, equity and inclusion within the legal profession. Ms. McGowen has been instrumental in advancing equity and mentoring the next generation of legal professionals.In addition to her impressive practice, Ms. McGowen is a member of Orrick’s Management Committee and a long-time leader of Orrick’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives. She plays a pivotal role in national organizations focused on increasing representation in law. Her work is a testament to her commitment to creating a more equitable legal profession and society at large.The MBBA encourages its members and supporters to join this celebration of excellence in the legal profession. Together, we honor the exceptional contributions of Lorraine McGowen, Esq., and all our distinguished honorees.For more details about the gala, honorees, sponsorships, or tickets, please visit the MBBA Gala 2025 website.You may also contact Monique Brizz-Walker, MBBA Gala Consultant, at Events@Eventstrategies4success.com.

