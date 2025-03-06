AFUWI Honoring Excellence – Leaving a Legacy

Honoring visionaries, transforming futures—AFUWI’s Gala raises funds to provide scholarships for Caribbean students in need.

Your support brings us closer to a world where education is accessible to all, regardless of financial circumstances.” — Ann-Marie Grant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for the University of the West Indies AFUWI ) proudly presents its 28th Annual "The Legacy Continues" Awards Gala on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. This prestigious event will unite distinguished leaders, philanthropists, and advocates to celebrate excellence and highlight the urgent need for increased access to higher education for Caribbean students.For nearly three decades, the AFUWI Gala has been a vital platform for raising essential funds to provide tuition scholarships for underserved students across the Caribbean. This year, AFUWI aims to raise $500,000 to fund 100 scholarships, shaping the future for the next generation of leaders and innovators.Honoring Excellence in Leadership and ServiceThe 2025 Gala will honor six exceptional individuals and organizations whose contributions have made a significant impact in their fields and communities:🎖 Althea Brown – Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary, LPL FinancialVice Chancellor Achievement Award for Excellence in Legal Financial Advisory Services🎖 William Mahfood – Chairman, WISYNCO GROUPChancellor’s Award for Global Business Leadership & Philanthropy🎖 WISYNCO GROUPCorporate Award for Business Excellence🎖 Cedric Gayle, Esq.The Pelican Award🎖 The Half Moon Hotel, Management & StaffPinnacle Award for Excellence in Global Hospitality Services🎖 Thea LaFond-Gadson – 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist, Triple Jump Salute to Caribbean Gold AwardAn Evening of Celebration with a PurposeThe Gala will begin with a 6:00 PM reception and dinner, followed by an awards program at 7:00 PM. Guests—including Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of The University of The West Indies (UWI), AFUWI Board Members, donors, past honorees, and scholarship recipients—will gather to support educational advancement and youth empowerment.A Legacy of Impact and PhilanthropyThe AFUWI Gala remains the primary fundraising effort for tuition scholarships for deserving Caribbean students. Over the past decade, AFUWI has granted approximately 650 tuition scholarships and bursaries to students from various academic disciplines. As the demand for financial assistance continues to grow, the success of this Gala is more vital than ever. By attending, donors contribute directly to enhancing educational access and promoting economic empowerment.Be Part of This Transformational EveningLimited seating is available, and early RSVPs are encouraged. Supporters can contribute by purchasing tickets, sponsoring a table, or donating. Honorees are also encouraged to leverage their networks to further this impactful cause.To secure your seat, explore sponsorship options, or donate, visit www.afuwi.org Follow us on social media:Facebook: @AFUWI | Instagram: @AFUWIAFUWI is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent permitted by law.#DonatetoEducate – Empower the Next Generation!

