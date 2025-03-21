The Legacy Continues: Senator Audrey Marks Joins AFUWI Class of 2025 Honorees

Senator The Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks

Celebrating Visionary Leadership and Caribbean Impact on April 4, 2025 in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) proudly announces that Senator the Hon. Ambassador Audrey Patrice Marks, Jamaica’s former ambassador to the United States and the OAS, has been selected to receive the prestigious AFUWI Trailblazer Award as part of the Class of 2025. This honor recognizes her distinguished service in diplomacy, unwavering commitment to the Jamaican diaspora, and outstanding contributions to nation-building.A pioneering entrepreneur and respected diplomat, Senator Marks has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to promoting educational growth as a vital driver of national development. Hailing from the rural parish of St. Mary in Jamaica, she deeply understands the aspirations of everyday Jamaicans and their strong desire for economic and social mobility.Throughout her remarkable career—encompassing business, finance, public service, and international relations—she has consistently led initiatives that serve as benchmarks for others to follow. She is widely recognized as the founder of Paymaster (Jamaica) Limited, the Caribbean’s first multi-transaction bill payment system, which transformed the financial services landscape in the region.As Jamaica’s first female ambassador to the United States—and the first to serve two terms—Senator Marks, now a newly appointed cabinet minister, has been a passionate advocate for economic growth and investment. Her business expertise and leadership have earned her numerous accolades, including an honorary Doctor of Laws from Northern Caribbean University and The University of the West Indies (UWI).As a distinguished alumni of UWI, Senator Marks exemplifies the institution’s commitment to academic excellence by nurturing the talents of change agents, leaders, and innovators who will ultimately contribute to the productivity and prosperity of their community and the Caribbean region. In addition to her diplomatic and entrepreneurial efforts, Senator Marks has served on several prominent private and public sector boards, including The University of the West Indies (Mona School of Business) , the National Health Fund (NHF), and Jamaica Trade and Invest (JTI).Her deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of education has driven her advocacy for initiatives that expand access to learning opportunities, especially for financially disadvantaged yet ambitious students. This posture is fully aligned with the mission and vision of the AFUWI.The AFUWI Legacy Awards Gala, honoring Senator Marks and her fellow outstanding award recipients—William Mahood, WISYNCO, The Half Moon Hotel, Thea La Fond Gadson, Althea Brown, and Cedric Gayle, Esq.—will take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, in New York City. These distinguished individuals and organizations have made sterling contributions that positively impacted their communities or industries, setting extraordinary standards in performance, ethics, outreach, and service that are publicly recognized and emulated.This annual event gathers distinguished leaders and education advocates from the Caribbean and the United States to raise funds for scholarships benefiting deserving students at the University of the West Indies (UWI).To learn more about AFUWI or to participate in "The Legacy Continues" Awards Gala through ticket purchases, table reservations, or sponsorship opportunities, please our website or contact Marsha Wallace via email mwallace@afuwi.org, or call 212-759-9345.About AFUWIThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting higher education in the Caribbean. AFUWI offers financial aid to talented yet underprivileged students at The University of the West Indies (UWI) through scholarships and partnerships, assisting them in accessing life-changing educational opportunities and contributing to developing their communities and the broader region.#Donatetoeducate

