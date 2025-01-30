Traffic Stop on I-75 leads to arrest of Tampa duo with credit card skimming devices and fraudulent cards

January 30, 2025

BUSHNELL, Fla.- Yesterday, while conducting interdiction efforts on Interstate 75 (I-75) in Sumter County, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a black 2019 Range Rover after witnessing multiple traffic violations.

Upon being questioned, probable cause was determined. Meanwhile, FHP K9 Flip arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle. A search was then conducted, revealing four credit card skimming devices used for stealing and storing bank card information and 20 fraudulent credit cards concealed within the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Carlos E. Del Pino, 34, of Tampa, and the passenger, Yandi Valdes Rodriguez, 35, of Tampa, were determined to be Cuban Nationals. Border Patrol was contacted and confirmed that the driver, Del Pino, had previously been charged by the U.S. Secret Service for possessing a credit card skimming device and had an active Deportation Order effective since 2019.

Both individuals were arrested and transported to Sumter County Jail without incident. At that point, Border Patrol placed a detainer on the driver.

The charges are as follows:

Carlos E. Del Pino:

*Del Pino is currently on Federal Probation and also has an immigration detainer and an active deportation order that has been in effect since 2019.

Yandi Valdes Rodriguez:

The investigation remains active at this time, additional information is not available.

