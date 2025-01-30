The Pickled Beet Welcomes Nutritional Therapy Practitioner/ Health Supportive Chef

Andrea Sprague, The Pickled Beet’s new Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and Health Supportive Chef

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s most trusted gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces the hire of Andrea Sprague as The Pickled Beet’s Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and Health Supportive Chef.

Sprague is a certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and a Professional Chef. At The Pickled Beet, she helps clients learn to love food again after food allergies or a healing crisis causes them to radically change their diets. She also leads The Pickled Beet’s Nutrition Consulting Service, which is available as an add-on exclusively for weekly personal chef meal clients.

"We're thrilled to welcome Andrea Sprague to our team,” says Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “Her experience and training help us to provide a one-stop shop for our clients who are seeking to live their best lives through personalized meals and nutrition.”

With more than 15 years in the culinary business, Sprague is masterful at helping clients adjust their eating after a food allergy diagnosis. She also uses nutrition to help clients recover faster after surgery, lessen symptoms from autoimmune diseases and cancer treatment. Sprague’s mission is to help people live their best life, focusing on the role nutrition plays in their overall wellbeing.

I'm excited to be working with the clients of The Pickled Beet,” says Sprague. “I enjoy helping them discover what foods support their individual nutritional needs best.”

Sprague trained as a chef at the Natural Gourmet Culinary Institute in New York City in 2007 which specializes in teaching whole, natural and healing foods. She also obtained nutrition certifications from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in NYC, the Nutritional Therapy Association, and is certified in the Wahls Protocol for autoimmune conditions. At The Pickled Beet, she works closely with nutrition consulting clients and the culinary team to implement clients’ unique nutrition plans.

About The Pickled Beet

Personal Chef Services - Private Chef Experiences - In-Flight Catering

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what’s most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences.

Inspired by her Italian great grandmother’s home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

