The Pickled Beet Presents: A Free Aviation Lunch & Learn

Our interactive Aviation Lunch & Learn is designed for Corporate Flight Attendants to gain hands-on experience in our kitchen with professional chefs who specialize in curating private jet dining.” — Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company that offers in-flight catering, presents an interactive Aviation Lunch & Learn. The free event, designed for Corporate Flight Attendants (CFAs) in South Florida, includes a hands-on culinary program in The Pickled Beet’s kitchen, to teach best practices for luxury dining at 40,000+ feet. CFAs will learn essential knife skills, professional plating and garnishing techniques, and best practices for heating multiple components of meals. There will be a question and answer session with professional chefs, including Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. The event culminates with a light lunch.

The event is on April 25th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST at The Pickled Beet: 12276 SW 131st Ave., Miami, FL 33186

More Information: All CFAs are welcome. Register at: https://thepickledbeet.com/aviation-lunch-and-learn/ by April 18th.

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what’s most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences.

Inspired by her Italian great grandmother’s home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.

Airports served by The Pickled Beet include: Palm Beach International Airport, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport, Miami Executive Airport and North Perry Airport. For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com/in-flight-catering/

