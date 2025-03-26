Adams 14 Education Foundation Marks 25th Anniversary at 14er Fest Gala Featuring Former Bronco Nate Jackson

Local Businesses Invited to Support Adams 14 Student Scholarship Recipients and Current Scholars at Annual Fundraiser

We envision a future where every teacher, student, and leader in Commerce City’s Adams 14 community has financial, educational, and leadership resources to develop tomorrow's talent.” — Lori Young, Executive Director, Adams 14 Education Foundation

COMMERCE CITY , CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adams 14 Education Foundation announces its landmark 25th Anniversary "14er Fest" Gala, on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver (3203 Quebec Street, Denver, CO. 80207). The anniversary gala will include local businesses presenting post-secondary scholarships to Adams 14 School District students and will honor the accomplishments of current scholars.

This year's event will also feature former Denver Bronco Nate Jackson as Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer, as well as the unveiling of Adams 14 Education Foundation’s refreshed brand identity, vision and mission statement.

“Adams 14 Education Foundation envisions a future where every teacher, student and leader in Commerce City’s Adams 14 community will have access to financial, educational and leadership resources to develop tomorrow's talent,” said Lori Young, Executive Director, Adams 14 Education Foundation.

For 25 years, Adams 14 Education Foundation has been developing tomorrow’s talent through teacher grants, student scholarships and community leadership programs in Commerce City’s Adams 14 School District. Adams 14 School district serves more than 5,000 students throughout Commerce City and over half of which possess multiple language skills.

About Adams 14 Education Foundation

Adams 14 Education Foundation invests in the future of its community by raising and distributing funds to develop tomorrow’s talent in Commerce City’s Adams 14 community. The foundation funds educational grants for teachers, empowering them to innovate education in their classrooms. Scholarship programs provide both financial support and mentorship to students throughout their entire post-secondary education journey. The foundation also runs Leadership Commerce City, a professional development program for community business leaders and government officials. By partnering with public and private businesses, and nonprofit organizations through its leadership program, Adams 14 Education Foundation strengthens community leadership while expanding opportunities and connections for its teacher grants, and student post-secondary scholarships.

Visit https://adams14foundation.org/ for more information.

