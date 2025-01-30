Noven Pharmaceuticals and juli Partner to Enhance Whole-Patient Care in Mental Health

Noven Pharmaceuticals partners with juli to launch Mindful Patch™, an optional ADHD companion app enhancing medication adherence & patient well-being.

Mindful Patch brings a new element to helping patients stay on course with ADHD treatment.” — Takeshi Masumoto, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Noven

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Noven), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., is pleased to have partnered with juli Inc, for the creation of the recently released Mindful PatchTM optional companion app.Mindful Patch utilizes juli’s leadership in patient engagement, with Noven’s innovative transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) offering. This initiative reflects Noven's ongoing dedication to supporting patients with innovative solutions tailored to their unique needs and lifestyles made possible through the versatility of patch treatment.Noven selected juli as a partner due to juli’s demonstrated track record in patient engagement and improving the patient journey across a broad spectrum of chronic conditions. This collaboration represents Noven’s dedication to adopting innovative, patient-centered solutions that empower individuals to partner with their healthcare provide to take control of their health and achieve better overall well-being.The Mindful Patch app allows patients to set and monitor their medication schedule, stay informed about their ADHD treatment with tracking of factors related ADHD and overall well-being. The Mindful Patch app gives patients a holistic view of their health that they can share with their healthcare provider—all within a user-friendly dashboard.“We’re extremely pleased to be rolling out cutting-edge technology that can help patients on their ADHD journey”, says Bettina Hein, CEO and Founder of juli.About Noven PharmaceuticalsNoven Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., is a leader in transdermal drug delivery systems committed to developing innovative solutions that improve patient care. Noven focuses on advancing healthcare by providing effective and convenient treatment options across various therapeutic areas, including mental health.About julijuli is at the forefront of digital health innovation, dedicated to developing solutions that empower patients and healthcare providers. juli has achieved statistically significant superiority in patient outcomes through rigorous randomized controlled trials, engaging users with chronic conditions such as asthma, depression, migraine, hypertension, and diabetes. juli's platform aggregates and analyzes data from smartphones, wearable devices, and patient responses, providing personalized health management strategies.

