Digital Health Platform juli Improves Asthma Outcomes in Randomized Controlled Trial Data Presented Today
Data presented at leading US asthma conference demonstrates that juli achieves statistically significantly superior improvement compared to an active control
Digital health apps can improve patients’ health, but most have not been assessed in RCTs. Our study shows that juli works without requiring clinician intervention or the use of connected devices.”ANAHEIM, CA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a large randomized controlled trial (RCT) conducted with patients diagnosed with asthma, the digital health app juli demonstrated efficacy by improving outcomes in people with asthma compared to participants in the control arm using an active control app, according to data presented today at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) meeting in Anaheim, California.
— Joseph Hayes, MD, MSc, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry at UCL
The RCT included more than 140 patients and was conducted in collaboration with University College London (UCL), ranked among the top 10 universities for life sciences and medicine globally. juli joins a small group of digital health apps to have completed RCTs, considered the gold standard for the evaluation of medical interventions.
“Digital health apps have the potential to improve patients’ conditions, but most have not been rigorously assessed in randomized controlled trials,” noted Joseph Hayes, MD, MSc, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry at UCL and co-founder of juli. “Our study not only demonstrates the effectiveness of the platform; it also shows that juli works in asthma without requiring clinician intervention or the use of cost-additive connected devices, validating our AI-driven and software-only approach.”
The primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement compared to control was achieved (p=0.020) in the RCT. After 8 weeks using juli, asthma patients experienced improvements in Asthma Control Test (ACT) scores; ACT is a clinically validated outcome measure used in clinical practice, and significant improvements in ACT scores have been strongly correlated with cost savings in several clinical studies. In the RCT, patients using juli experienced a mean +5.33 point improvement in their ACT scores, rising from 12.60 to 17.93.
“The rigor with which the team at juli studied their product is exceptional; I know very few early stage companies willing to invest the resources needed and subject their product to an RCT,” said Dr. Joseph Kvedar, Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School who serves as a scientific adviser to juli and is world renowned as a telehealth and virtual care pioneer.
In the RCT, juli demonstrated a statistically significant difference in the proportion of patients achieving a minimal clinically important difference (MCID) in ACT scores, defined in the literature as a 3-point improvement, with participants in the intervention group more than twice as likely to experience a MCID (adjusted odds ratio = 2.38, 95%CI = 1.20 to 4.70, p=0.013) than those in the control group.
About juli
juli is an AI-driven chronic condition management platform that engages users, members and patients to improve and self-manage their own health while offering their healthcare providers insights from sub-episodic health data. It helps people manage a variety of chronic conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, migraine, hypertension, and chronic pain among others, and also manages the comorbidities between these conditions.
The juli platform combines evidence-based approaches to improve chronic health conditions. These include collecting data from electronic medical records, smartphones, wearable devices and the environment, as well as patient responses to daily questions and bi-weekly clinically validated, disease-specific questionnaires, and presenting these data to the patient in a usable manner. juli then suggests personalized micro-behavioral changes in a gamified manner to help alleviate symptoms of the conditions, and adjusts suggestions based on how users respond.
juli engages and retains patients at an exceptional rate, with 7-fold higher 30-day retention rates than industry norms and an average usage of 2.2 times/week among active users. Patients and their care teams that use juli can track their conditions easily, and care teams can easily access juli data within their normal workflows through the platform’s seamless FHIR-based integration with electronic health records.
