Digital Health Platform Improves Asthma Symptoms: Now Published in Journal Of Medical Internet Research
juli achieves statistically significant superiority compared to an active control in randomized controlled trial conducted with University College London
The rigor with which the team at juli studied their product is exceptional; I know very few early stage companies willing to invest the resources needed and subject their product to a RCT.”BOSTON, MA, US, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a large randomized controlled trial conducted with patients diagnosed with asthma, the digital health app juli demonstrated efficacy by improving outcomes compared to participants using an active control app, in results published today.
— Dr. Joseph Kvedar, Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School
The trial was published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research and was completed in collaboration with University College London (UCL). Successfully completing RCTs, the gold standard for evaluating medical interventions, places juli among a limited group of digital health apps.
“juli represents a low-risk and low-cost adjunct to the care regimen of individuals with asthma,” noted Joseph Hayes, MD, MSc, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry at UCL and co-founder of juli. “We are pleased to be able to show the highest quality of evidence for digital self-management.”
juli engages consumers to power their own health. It helps people manage not only asthma but chronic conditions like depression, migraine, hypertension, or diabetes.
The juli platform does this by aggregating and analyzing data from smartphones, wearable devices and the environment, as well as patient responses to 3-5 daily questions and bi-weekly clinically validated, disease-specific questionnaires. juli then suggests personalized micro-behavioral changes to help alleviate symptoms of the conditions, and adjusts suggestions based on how users respond.
After 8 weeks using juli, both asthma and depression patients improved in the clinically validated outcome measures used in clinical practice, consistent with meaningful clinical improvements experienced by patients:
The primary endpoint of statistically significant improvements compared to control was achieved, with p=0.020.
Patients using juli experienced a mean +5.33 point improvement in their Asthma Control Test (ACT) scores, rising from 12.60 to 17.93
A statistically significant difference in the proportion of patients achieving a minimal clinically important difference (MCID) in ACT scores, defined in the literature as a 3-point improvement, with participants in the juli group more than twice as likely to experience a MCID (adjusted odds ratio = 2.38, 95%CI = 1.20 to 4.70, p=0.013) than those in the control group
“The rigor with which the team at juli studied their product is exceptional; I know very few early stage companies willing to invest the resources needed and subject their product to a RCT,” said Dr. Joseph Kvedar, Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School who serves as a scientific adviser to juli and is world renowned as a telehealth and virtual care pioneer.
The Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) is the pioneer open access eHealth journal and is the flagship journal of JMIR Publications. It is a leading health services and digital health journal globally in terms of quality/visibility and is also the largest journal in the field. The journal is ranked #1 on Google Scholar in the 'Medical Informatics' discipline. The journal focuses on emerging technologies, medical devices, apps, engineering, telehealth and informatics applications for patient education, prevention, population health and clinical care.
About juli
juli is an AI-driven chronic condition management platform that engages users, members and patients to improve and self-manage their own health while offering their healthcare providers insights from sub-episodic health data. It helps people manage a variety of chronic conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, migraine, hypertension, and chronic pain among others, and also manages the comorbidities between these conditions.
The juli platform combines evidence-based approaches to improve chronic health conditions. These approaches include collecting data from electronic medical records, smartphones, wearable devices and the environment, as well as patient responses to daily questions and bi-weekly clinically validated, disease-specific questionnaires, and presenting these data to the patient in a usable manner. juli then suggests personalized micro-behavioral changes in a gamified manner to help alleviate symptoms of the conditions, and adjusts suggestions based on how users respond.
juli engages and retains patients at an exceptional rate, with 7-fold higher 30-day retention rates than industry norms and an average usage of 2.2 times/week among active users.
Patients and their care teams that use juli can track their conditions easily, and care teams can easily access juli data within their normal workflows through the platform’s seamless FHIR-based integration with electronic health records. For more information visit https://www.juli.co/.
Bettina Hein
juli
email us here