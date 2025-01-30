Revolutionary App 'BUDDY' Enhances Connection and Safety at Ocaso Festival

https://www.yourbuddyworld.com Ocaso 2025 January 31-February 1 Flying Kites

Los Flying Kites’ Phoebe Skye Fosmo spearheads local introduction of Innovative Social Utility App that keeps festival goers connected even without cell or WiFi

"The Costa Rican launch of BUDDY is elevating festival safety at Ocaso 2025 and is a groundbreaking step for festivals worldwide.”​” — Claire Wright, CEO of BUDDY

JACO, PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BUDDY, a revolutionary social utility app that can be used for connection and safety in crowds, is set to make its Costa Rica launch at the Ocaso Underground Music Festival in Jacó, Costa Rica, from January 31 to February 1, 2025.

Spearheading the local launch is Phoebe Skye Fosmo, lead vocalist of the indie pop-electro band Los Flying Kites. As an advocate for festival safety, Phoebe emphasizes the importance of integrating technology to enhance the safety and well-being of festival-goers.

Claire, CEO of BUDDY and member of the Electronic Music Alliance (EMA), has expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and adds, "Notably, the app operates without the need for Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, ensuring continuous functionality even in areas with limited reception—a crucial advantage for festival environments.”​

Revolutionizing connection, BUDDY is the world’s first social utility app built for and with Gen Z to get people off their phones and living IRL experiences with ease. The location-based app’s patented technology keeps people connected with their private network of friends, even if cellular and WiFi services are failing. The more users in an area, the stronger and more reliable the BUDDY network will be.

The Ocaso Festival, renowned for its support of the Central American electronic music scene, will take place at the Anfiteatro Ocaso this Friday and Saturday.

The BUDDY app can be downloaded here.

###

About BUDDY

​​BUDDY: Revolutionizing Connection – BUDDY is the world’s first social utility app, inspiring users to embrace real-life experiences by gamifying URL-to-IRL connections. By combining cutting-edge mesh tech with cultural shifts, BUDDY helps users prioritize meaningful moments and stay connected—on or offline.

https://www.yourbuddyworld.com/

About Electronic Music Alliance (EMA)

The Electronic Music Alliance is an alliance of DJs, promoters, producers, production crew, performers, artists, industry veterans, and fans committed to making a difference in the electronic music community. EMA focuses on safety, sustainability, and positive social impact within the music industry.

https://www.ema-global.org/

About Los Flying Kites

Los Flying Kites is an indie pop-electro band known for their dynamic performances and innovative sound. Los Flying Kites is vocalist Phoebe Skye Fosmo, in partnership with her husband and DJ /music producer, Bryan Swett. The band has garnered a dedicated local and IYKYK online following for their unique musical style and engaging live shows.

https://linktr.ee/losflyingkites

About Ocaso Festival

Established in 2017, Ocaso Festival has become Costa Rica’s premier underground electronic music event, showcasing both international and Central American talent. The festival is committed to environmental sustainability, organizing beach cleanups in collaboration with local non-profit organizations, and maintaining a plastic-free ethos.

https://ocasofestival.com/

(Los) Flying Kites "Like a Needle in a Haystack"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.