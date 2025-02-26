Green Wave Drops In: Partnering for Global Hemp & Sponsoring 2025 SWOT Report

GREEN WAVE partners with Canna Markets Group and Hemp Today for 2025 SWOT Report GREEN WAVE to assist with global hemp projects in Uganda and Ukraine SWOT report and roundtable February 27th, 2025 brought to you by GREEN WAVE

Carving a bold path in global hemp, Green Wave partners with Canna Markets Group & Hemp Today to champion sustainability and regenerative solutions worldwide.

By supporting the 2025 SWOT Report, we help shape the future of this regenerative solution which is on Green Wave mission of fostering creative collaborations for an ecologically harmonious future.” — Janine Jordan, Founder of Green Wave enterprises

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Wave Enterprises proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Canna Markets Group and Hemp Today, marking an exciting step into the global hemp movement. As part of this collaboration, Green Wave is sponsoring the 2025 Hemp Industry SWOT Report, a strategic industry analysis designed to shape the future of this rapidly growing, sustainable sector. February 27th, 2025 an online exclusive executive session "SWOT Roundtable", will be hosted by Green Wave's new partners.

The 2025 Hemp Industry SWOT Report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT)—giving stakeholders, from farmers to policymakers, the critical insights they need to advance hemp’s role in global sustainability.

By making this report freely accessible, Green Wave Enterprises is empowering decision-makers worldwide with the knowledge to integrate and position hemp as a leading regenerative solution across industries and ecosystems.

Hemp is increasingly recognized as a powerful tool for sustainability. With its ability to absorb more carbon dioxide per hectare than most plants, hemp is a natural climate solution. Unlike cotton, it requires minimal water and thrives without pesticides, making it one of the most resource-efficient crops available. Its deep root systems improve soil health, reduce erosion, and contribute to phytoremediation, the process of removing toxins from degraded land. Beyond its environmental benefits, hemp is revolutionizing industries with its versatility in textiles, construction, biofuels, plastics, and nutrition.

Through this partnership, Green Wave Enterprises serves as the nonprofit arm supporting global hemp initiatives, collaborating with Canna Markets Group and Hemp Today to advance hemp’s role in sustainability, regenerative agriculture, and industry innovation. Current efforts include sponsoring the 2025 SWOT Report, supporting global projects in Ukraine and Uganda, and exploring the development of a hemp industry in Costa Rica. Green Wave is particularly excited about how this could benefit local communities and students at Futuro Verde, opening up future career pathways in sustainable agriculture and industry development.

This collaboration also expands Green Wave’s influence at the governmental level, allowing the organization to engage with policymakers, sustainability leaders, and industry innovators.



About Green Wave Enterprises

Green Wave Enterprises is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creative collaborations for an ecologically harmonious future. With initiatives spanning conservation, permaculture, and sustainable industry advocacy, Green Wave is committed to driving real-world impact through innovative partnerships.

About Hemp Today

Hemp Today is a leading international media platform focused on advancing the global hemp industry through journalism, industry reports, and strategic networking. With an extensive reach and a mission to educate and empower industry stakeholders, Hemp Today serves as a trusted resource for news, insights, and trends in the hemp sector.

About Canna Markets Group

Canna Markets Group is a consultancy firm specializing in hemp industry development, market intelligence, and strategic growth initiatives. By connecting key stakeholders across the hemp supply chain, Canna Markets Group is dedicated to advancing sustainable business practices and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and economic opportunity within the industry.

