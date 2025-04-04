Earthrace Conservation Hosts Wildlife Soirée: A Star-Studded Celebration of Conservation, Collaboration & Captain 60th

Earthrace Conservation crew and mission

Earthrace Conservation invites the Earth-activist community of Southern Nicoya Peninsula to a one-of-a-kind celebration—this night is a rare alignment of stars.

This isn’t just a party—it’s a thank-you” — Jivana Jordan

TAMBOR, COSTA RICA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A legendary eco-warrior, a legendary musician, and a legendary community of people rising to protect what matters are forming the Wildlife Soirée which will take place on Saturday, April 5th in Tambor Bay, honoring Earthrace Conservation's continued environmental efforts across Costa Rica. While the Soirée honors the fearless legacy and 60th birthday of Captain Pete Bethune, it also welcomes another cultural icon whose sound helped define a generation: Ken Jordan, co-founder of the groundbreaking electronic duo The Crystal Method.

A pioneer of the 1990s electronic music revolution, The Crystal Method blended breakbeats, big bass, and cinematic intensity to make their unmistakable sound; the heartbeat of raves, movies, and games alike. From underground raves to Blade II, The Matrix, Zoolander, and Need for Speed, their sonic fingerprint is burned into the cultural fabric of an era—and Ken Jordan was at its core. Since stepping back from touring in 2016, Ken has chosen to perform only for charitable causes, returning to the decks when the mission calls. Ken is showing up for Earthrace. Not just as a DJ, but as a friend, a believer, and a fellow champion—literally. Ken is Costa Rica’s national sprint triathlon champion in his age class; a testament to his passion, discipline, love for this land, and demonstration that legends evolve.

The Wildlife Soirée marks Earthrace Conservation’s first-ever major event in Tambor, although it continues a tradition of celebration and collaboration that began in the Osa Peninsula in 2021 with Jordan. Proceeds from the night will support ongoing conservation missions, including marine patrols, community outreach, and habitat restoration efforts.

The Wildlife Soirée is a gathering of guardians. A celebration of the many individuals and organizations working tirelessly to protect Costa Rica’s biodiversity, bringing together a constellation of collaborators—from marine conservationists and sea turtle rescuers to artists, musicians, and fire dancers—co-creating an unforgettable night of gratitude and community for those on the frontlines and behind the scenes. Accompanying Jordan on the decks is a dynamic ensemble of internationally rooted, and locally beloved, DJ’s each known for their sonic craft and connection to Costa Rica’s vibrant music community: Marcela Sky + Jax, Experimen.Tal, Sideshow, Swett, one revered Montezuma-based DJ (one half of indie electro-pop band Flying Kites) has also been instrumental in advancing local environmental efforts—bridging rhythm and activism with heart.

Additional artists and businesses in the spotlight who have committed to making the night magical for all conservation supporters: Provide and Conquer, La Perra Hermosa Brewery, Mudra Productions, The Tea Room of Santa Teresa, Butterfly Brewery, Sig Jewelry, Hotel Tambor Tropical, Raccoon Travel, Mermaids for Modoc, Santa Teresa Fire Dancers, Tammy Firefly.

“This isn’t just a party—it’s a thank-you,” says event co-organizer Jivana Jordan. “We’re gathering the conservation family, amplifying their work, and celebrating the heart it takes to protect this magical place we call home.”

The Wildlife Soiree is invite only and Earthrace Conservation currently has a fundraiser that anyone can donate to.

###

About Earthrace Conservation

Earthrace is a global nonprofit organization on the frontlines of environmental protection. Led by Captain Pete Bethune, Earthrace runs direct-action conservation campaigns, supports local environmental groups, and innovates with conservation technology. The Earthrace vessel—known for its record-setting circumnavigation—has served as a floating platform for operations in many countries, including ongoing work in Costa Rica since 2021.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.