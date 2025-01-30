State Superintendent Weaver Shares SCDE Budget Requests for 2025 with SC Lawmakers

Expanding the state’s Summer Reading Camps, increasing teacher salaries, and establishing a permanent, sustainable funding source for capital projects for rural and public charter schools are some of the top priorities for State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver in the new year.

Wednesday morning, Superintendent Weaver outlined the South Carolina Department of Education’s (SCDE) Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget requests during a House Ways and Means subcommittee hearing. The agency’s priorities fall into three main categories: Student Success, Teacher Support, and Safe Schools.

“I am incredibly grateful for the strong partnership, both in terms of policy and budget, with members of the General Assembly as we work towards our goal of 75% of students at or above grade level by 2030,” Superintendent Weaver said.

Student Success:

The SCDE is requesting $30 million to strengthen and support the state’s Summer Reading Camps. Act 114 of 2024 significantly increases the number of students who must be served by summer reading camps, including first-grade students who are not at grade-level. The additional funds would cover instructional staffing, professional development, instructional materials, and other operating costs.

Superintendent Weaver said, “Our commitment to “Student Success” ensures every child gains foundational skills for lifelong achievement. Through evidence-based programs like the Science of Reading and Palmetto Math Project, we strive to equip all students to excel in school and life.”

The agency is also requesting $115 million ($20 million recurring and $95 million non-recurring) to acquire high-quality instructional materials. Current assessment data shows low student achievement in math. Investing in aligned instructional materials is a target strategy to enhance math proficiency across the state.

In addition, the SCDE seeks $30 million to fund the second year of the Education Scholarship Trust Fund (ESTF), one of the state’s school choice initiatives. So far, the agency has received more than 2,300 applications, in addition to nearly 1,700 returning participants, for the 2025 application window.

Another priority request is $13 million for a CTE (Career and Technical Education) Rural Renaissance program. This program aims to expand access to employment-aligned career pathways, especially in rural areas. The proposed initiative would create, expand, and innovate career programming, including investments in mobile CTE equipment labs and the development of adaptive pathways for statewide implementation. “This request is about creating access to cutting-edge workforce pathways in every rural district,” Weaver said.

Teacher Support:

The agency is requesting $200 million to increase starting teacher salaries from $47,000 a year to $50,000 a year. This request would also raise the minimum salary on the state’s teacher pay schedule by $3,000. Since 2018, the state’s minimum starting teacher salary is up 47%.

The agency also seeks to expand its strategic compensation pilot program, which modernizes the teacher pay structure to reward and incentivize excellence in South Carolina schools.

Weaver said, “A quality educator is the #1 in-school indicator of student success. By focusing on competitive salaries, enhancing professional growth opportunities, and cultivating strong leadership, we aim to retain high-quality educators and foster a supportive, growth-oriented environment across South Carolina schools.”

Another budget request in this category includes the School Leadership Accelerator pilot program. This program would enhance the effectiveness of school leaders to drive academic excellence, retain great teachers, and improve student outcomes across the state.

Safe Schools:

Rural districts face significant financial challenges, including limited local property tax revenue, lower per capita income, higher poverty rates, and aging school facilities. With charter schools, the funds for school facilities come out of the state dollars intended to support students in the classroom. To address these issues, the SCDE is requesting $100 million to establish an Education Infrastructure Bank for Rural & Charter Schools. This Infrastructure Bank would provide a sustainable funding source for construction and renovation projects in high-need school districts and charter schools.

The agency has also requested another round of School Facilities Safety Upgrades. The General Assembly has funded two rounds of these grants totaling $40 million for school districts since FY 23-24. Funding requests from schools to the agency in Fiscal Year 24-25 totaled $72 million alone.

“Our commitment to "Safe Schools" prioritizes investments in infrastructure, transportation, and security, ensuring students have access to a safe, well-maintained environment conducive to learning. These initiatives support modern facilities, safety upgrades, and reliable transportation, all of which are essential to promoting access to an excellent education.”

Superintendent Weaver’s budget proposals reflect a clear and aligned vision for South Carolina’s educational future. By investing in innovative programs and initiatives, competitive teacher pay, and improved school infrastructure, the SCDE aims for an exceptional education for every South Carolina child.

State lawmakers will now consider these proposals as part of the budget writing process.