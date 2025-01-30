Join the Great Backyard Bird Count with MDC at Powder Valley Nature Center Feb. 15

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC ) is a four-day event each year when people from all over the world come together to celebrate and count birds. Bird lovers watch and tally birds in their backyards and other favorite places near them. They submit their observations to give scientists a valuable snapshot of global bird populations. The GBBC is Feb. 14 – 17 this year.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites both new and experienced bird watchers to Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9:30 – 11:30 for a Great Backyard Bird Count educational program. The event is free and open to ages seven and up.

This family friendly program will introduce participants to details about the GBBC and how it works, followed by an actual count of birds found around the nature center. Attendees will learn about bird identification, how to participate in the count, and how to enter bird count data through the on-line platform, eBird.

No prior knowledge of birds is needed. Bringing binoculars is encouraged but not required. See how you can spend time in your favorite outdoor places watching birds and make your efforts count.

Launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the GBBC was the first online community science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real time. When data started being entered into eBird in 2013, the annual event which takes place during Presidents Day weekend, became a global project.

The Great Backyard Bird Count program is free to attend, but online preregistration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4HV,

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.