Apply for MDC elk and bear hunting permits in May

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missourians interested in hunting black bear and/or elk in the state this fall that they need to apply for a limited number of hunting permits for each in May.

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations from MDC for upcoming seasons for each species at its April 4 meeting.

MDC will offer 600 permits for the taking of a maximum of 40 black bears from three MDC black-bear management zones in the southern part of the state during the 2025 Missouri black-bear hunting season, Oct. 18-31. MDC increased the number of available permits from 400 to 600 for additional hunter opportunities and lengthened the season to incorporate an additional weekend for hunting. Missouri hunters harvested 15 black bears during the 2024 season with five being females and 10 being males.

MDC will again offer a “Discover Nature: Bear Hunting Basics” virtual program on April 30 at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in hunting black bears in Missouri. The introductory program will teach about Missouri black bears and what it takes to have a successful bear hunt. Topics will be black bear biology, permit application process, and general black bear hunting strategies. Register in advance at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207426. A link to participate will be emailed to registered participants on the date of the program.

Get more information on black-bear hunting in Missouri and apply during May at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/bear

MDC will again also offer five permits to hunt bull elk in Missouri this fall with at least one permit designated for qualifying landowners who own property in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties and the remaining permits for qualifying residents. MDC has designated the elk archery portion to run Oct. 18-26 and the elk firearms portion to run Dec. 13-21. Missouri hunters harvested five bull elk during the 2024 season.

Get more information on elk hunting and apply during May at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk.