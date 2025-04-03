Learn how to tie crappie jigs at Busch Conservation Area classes April 25

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—April is here, and that means it’s time to take the spring trifecta challenge; hunt turkey, look for morels, and cast a line for crappie. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a class that will help you with the third pillar of that challenge.

MDC will host two Crappie Jig Tying programs Friday, April 25 at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The first will be from noon – 2 p.m. and the second will be 3 – 5 p.m. Both classes offer the same content and are free to attend for age 14 years and up.

Spring is a great time to fish for crappie as they move closer to shore to spawn. These popular fish will put up quite a fight on a line and a delicious treat on the plate.

MDC naturalists will teach participants how to tie their own crappie jigs. This class will focus on tying the classic crappie jig, a lead headed hook with a chenille body and feather tail tied on with thread.

Cast one of these wiggling little wonders into the shallow water near aquatic vegetation or a submerged woody structure, and you will be catching crappie in no time. Jigs are practically irresistible to crappie.

All materials will be provided, and no prior experience is necessary.

The Crappie Jig Tying programs are free, but advanced online registration is required at the respective links:

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.