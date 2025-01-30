Will Joins Presence & Co. for a Day as a Tradesperson

presence & co logo

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presence & Co. a property management company in Tunbridge Wells was delighted to welcome an important person this past Saturday. Will, the 23-year-old stepson of Rob Laing, spent the day shadowing his stepdad to gain first-hand experience of life as a tradesperson.Will, who has Down Syndrome, has always been incredibly proud of Rob and was eager to see him in action. Early on Saturday morning, while many were still enjoying a weekend lie-in, Will was full of enthusiasm, ready to immerse himself in the world of trade.A Day of Learning and Hands-On ExperienceWith only Rob and Will in for the day, the duo got straight to work. Will eagerly participated in painting, decorating, hoovering, and general site maintenance—helping keep everything in top shape. Under Rob’s careful supervision, he also had the opportunity to try out various tools and assist in transferring materials from the old work van to the new one.Beyond the tasks, the day was an opportunity for Will to spend quality time with Rob and understand the daily responsibilities of a tradesperson. By the end of the day, he was beaming with pride, not just for the work he had accomplished but also for the pint he was looking forward to on the way home!An Inclusive and Supportive WorkplaceThis was not just a one-off experience for Will. He thoroughly enjoyed the day and has expressed a strong desire to return and work alongside Rob again. While he faces challenges with reading and writing, his enthusiasm and commitment to learning remain unwavering.Presence & Co. prides itself on fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for both its team and their families. Rob is a valued member of the company, and witnessing the admiration Will has for him serves as a touching reminder of the wider impact of their work—not just on clients, but on loved ones as well."We were honoured to have Will join us for the day, and we look forward to welcoming him back in the future," said Harry Spencer, Commercial Director. "This experience highlights the importance of inclusion and the positive effect that hands-on learning opportunities can have."

