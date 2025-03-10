Women in the Property Sector: Presence & Co. Champions Female Representation in the Property Workforce

presence & co logo

Presence & Co. is championing women in property, driving female leadership in construction, maintenance, and property management roles.

When I was in school, the idea of working in maintenance or becoming a tradesperson was never even discussed” — Lily Spencer

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The property sector has long been viewed as a male-dominated industry, particularly in the areas of construction and maintenance. Presence & Co ., a leading property management company specialising in construction and maintenance, is working hard to change that narrative.With an in-house team of 35, Presence & Co. is challenging stereotypes and championing the push for more women in the property sector. Since rebranding and strengthening its identity in January 2024, the company has expanded its operations and experienced significant growth in female representation across the business. More women are stepping into roles within property management, construction, and maintenance—fields traditionally perceived as male-led.Managing Director Sheree Dawton commented, “The property industry is evolving, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that change. More and more women are showing interest in different areas of the business, and we’re dedicated to ensuring they have the support, opportunities, and encouragement they need to thrive.”Presence & Co. proudly has several key departments led by women, highlighting its commitment to fostering female leadership in the industry. These include:• Emilie Wilson, Head of Administration• Amanda Glover, Head of Health & Safety• Hannah Ryszynska, Head of Business Development• Louise Stratford, Block Manager• Lily Spencer, Head of Marketing• Sophie Meyer, Head of Sales & LettingsThe company recently launched a social media campaign featuring a video that highlighted some of the women driving its success. Among them is Morgan Toole, who plays a crucial role in overseeing trade coordination, liaising daily with the maintenance team, and ensuring projects run smoothly.Further supporting its mission to encourage young women into the industry, Head of Marketing Lily Spencer returned to her former school, Kent College Pembury, on Friday, 7 March. She spoke to students about her career journey into property, discussing the variety of career pathways available—including apprenticeships and opportunities within construction and maintenance.“When I was in school, the idea of working in maintenance or becoming a tradesperson was never even discussed,” said Lily. “Now that I’m in the industry and working closely with our on-site teams, I realise it’s a fantastic career choice—one I would have seriously considered had I known more about it.”Presence & Co. believes that increasing female representation in property is not just about diversity—it’s about bringing fresh perspectives, skills, and innovation to the industry. The company remains committed to creating an inclusive environment where women feel empowered to explore and thrive in careers within property, construction, and maintenance.

