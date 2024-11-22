Nelson Dish and Glasswashing Machines Launches Enhanced Glass Dry and New Glass Dry Plus

We’ve enhanced the Glass Dry and introduced the superior Glass Dry Plus, giving customers a choice of models that both deliver reliable, effective, and quick glass drying” — John Nelson

LONDON, LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nelson Dish and Glasswashing Machines has unveiled its latest innovations: the enhanced Glass Dry glass dryer and the brand-new Glass Dry Plus . Designed to tackle common glassware challenges in wet-led venues such as bars, pubs, restaurants, and hotels, these advanced machines promise faster drying speeds and improved performance.Operators of busy pubs and bars often struggle with the time needed for glasses to air dry. Serving beer in glasses that are wet or warm can drastically affect drink quality—beer poured into such glasses appears flat and lifeless, with diminished head retention. Additionally, towel-drying glasses risks leaving streaks or causing cross-contamination, while the widgets at the bottom of glasses, crucial for head formation, become ineffective when wet.The Glass Dry and Glass Dry Plus provide a simple and effective solution by reducing drying times to as low as four minutes. This ensures glasses are ready for use faster, without the risks associated with manual drying methods.Product Enhancements and InnovationsThe updated Glass Dry model now features:• A new metal air rack base for improved rigidity and corrosion resistance.• Enhanced airflow through redesigned base slots.• A protective grill cover over the airflow slot to safeguard the fan against water ingress while boosting airflow.The Glass Dry Plus builds on these enhancements with the addition of a second fan, offering accelerated drying speeds and the ability to dry polycarbonate glasses. Both models ensure glasses are returned to just above ambient temperature, completely dry inside and out—including the widget—to preserve the quality of the drinks served.Ease of Use and InstallationBoth dryers are easy to install, requiring only a standard three-pin plug, and have a compact design that allows them to be conveniently placed on top of a glasswasher. With a variety of basket sizes available, the machines cater to operations of all scales.John Nelson, Managing Director at Nelson Dish and Glasswashing Machines, commented:“These are simple but incredibly effective machines that play a vital role in ensuring the quality of drinks served in pubs and bars. We’ve enhanced the Glass Dry and introduced the superior Glass Dry Plus, giving customers a choice of models that both deliver reliable, effective, and quick glass drying.”

