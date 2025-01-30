ALLIANCE BACKGROUND ACHIEVES BACKGROUND SCREENING CREDENTIALING COUNCIL ACCREDITATION

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Alliance Background has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Organization Accreditation Program (BSOAP), and will now be formally recognized as BSCC-Accredited to the US Employment Screening Standard."We are honored to receive the prestigious BSOAP Standard Accreditation from PBSA, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in compliance, client service, and operational integrity," said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, CEO of Alliance Background. "This achievement reinforces our reputation as the Gold Standard in trusted, reliable, and comprehensive screening solutions. At Alliance Background, we don’t just conduct background checks—we help our clients build success stories with every hire. This milestone reflects our relentless dedication to setting the highest industry standards."Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a compliant, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSOAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSOAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings global recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry “seal,” representing a background screening organization’s commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, organizations must pass a thorough desk audit of their operational documentation, followed by a rigorous virtual audit, conducted by a third-party auditor. This audit includes a review of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: Information Security, Legal and Compliance, Client Education, Researcher and Data Standards, Verification Services Standards, and Business Practices.Any employment or background screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standards, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org About PBSAFounded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org About Alliance BackgroundAlliance Background, LLC is a leader in customizable background screening solutions, serving businesses, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations worldwide. Known for its personalized approach and enterprise-level capabilities, Alliance Background is dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools to manage comprehensive risk assessment programs effectively. Recognized as the Gold Standard, Alliance Background continues to set benchmarks in the industry.For more information, visit www.alliancebackground.com

