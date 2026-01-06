AB Global Announces Expansion of the KnOWLedge Vault—Elevating Compliance Intelligence and Client Confidence

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced a major expansion of its client-exclusive KnOWLedge Vault , further strengthening its commitment to delivering unmatched compliance intelligence, operational clarity, and hiring confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.Designed for HR professionals, compliance leaders, and hiring decision-makers, the expanded KnOWLedge Vault delivers enhanced resources curated by our own legal counsel. The resources were complied to help organizations stay aligned with evolving requirements while reducing risk and uncertainty. As expectations rise and enforcement tightens, AB Global continues to invest in proactive solutions that help employers move faster, smarter, and more confidently.At the center of this expansion is Melissa Zepeda, Vice President of Compliance at AB Global, the curator of the KnOWLedge Vault, whose extensive experience and leadership ensure the platform delivers relevant information to the HR professional.“Compliance isn’t static—it’s living, changing, and often unforgiving,” said Melissa Zepeda, Vice President of Compliance. “The KnOWLedge Vault was expanded to give our clients something most employers don’t have: direct access to curated compliance tools they can actually use. Our goal is simple—turn complexity into clarity and risk into readiness.”Melissa Zepeda brings more than 15 years of experience guiding enterprise compliance strategy and regulatory oversight, with deep expertise in regulatory frameworks, risk mitigation, and organizational governance across multi-jurisdictional environments. As Vice President of Compliance, Zepeda leads corporate compliance initiatives and oversees state and federal regulatory programs, government affairs, EEO standards, adjudication practices, pre-adverse and adverse action workflows, client education, and client and vendor contract management, helping drive AB Global’s recognition on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List for five consecutive years (2021–2025).The expanded KnOWLedge Vault reflects that same commitment to excellence. Instead of endless scrolling through the internet’s bottomless pit and dealing with ads, clients have a resource dedicated to collecting the laws and regulations to assist with their job. The Knowledge Vault is an ever-growing library of compliance-critical resources, including disclosure and authorization templates, adverse action guidance from official sources, Ban-the-Box information, regulatory updates, and expert summaries of reportable information. The Vault also includes Owl’s Outlook, AB Global’s compliance insights archive, along with curated directories, training modules, and exclusive webinars.“This expansion reinforces our belief that compliance should empower—not overwhelm,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder and CEO of AB Global. “With Melissa’s leadership, the KnOWLedge Vault delivers practical intelligence that helps our clients make confident, defensible decisions every day.”The KnOWLedge Vault also serves as a client-facing extension of Screening University , AB Global’s acclaimed education platform approved by SHRM for Professional Development Credits (PDCs) and by HRCI for recertification credit hours.“Our clients don’t just need information—they need insight they can trust,” added Curt Schwall, President of AB Global. “The expanded KnOWLedge Vault is a clear example of how AB Global continues to redefine what true compliance partnership looks like.”Whether launching a screening program or refining an established compliance framework, the KnOWLedge Vault empowers organizations to hire with confidence—supported by expert oversight, practical intelligence, and the unwavering standards of AB Global.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.