AB Global Achieves WBENC Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Woman-Owned Industry Leader

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , a leading provider of global background screening and compliance solutions, announced today that it has earned certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council ( WBENC ), the nation’s most widely recognized certification for women-owned businesses.WBENC certification confirms that AB Global is majority woman owned, operated, and controlled. The certification process includes a comprehensive review of ownership, governance, and operational control, validating the company’s leadership structure and commitment to transparency.This milestone comes during a period of strong momentum for AB Global. Over the past year, the company has expanded its compliance and screening offerings, launched new service innovations, and earned continued national recognition for service excellence. WBENC certification further enhances AB Global’s ability to support organizations that prioritize diverse supplier partnerships while maintaining the highest standards in background screening.“Earning WBENC certification is a proud and meaningful moment for AB Global,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle , CEO & Founder of AB Global. “We’ve built this company with intention, care, and a deep commitment to doing things the right way. As our growth accelerates, this certification reinforces who we are, strengthens our credibility, and creates new opportunities to partner with organizations that value integrity, diversity, and high standards.”WBENC certification provides AB Global with increased access to corporate and government supplier diversity programs and connects the company to a national network of organizations committed to supporting women-owned businesses.“This recognition reflects not only our ownership structure, but the culture and values behind our work,” Bollinger Boyle added. “It’s another step forward as we continue to raise the bar for our clients and our industry.”About AB GlobalAB Global is a woman-owned leader in global background screening and compliance solutions, delivering accurate, transparent, and people-centered screening services to organizations worldwide. Known as The Gold Standard in Background Screening, AB Global combines advanced technology with hands-on client care to help organizations build safer, more compliant workplaces.For more information, visit www.abglobalscreening.com About WBENC:Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned.For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.