NATIONAL “HOPE FOR HEALING” SCHOLARSHIP ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Annual Award to Recognize Outstanding Students in Behavioral Health

We wanted to address the dire shortage of mental health professionals in this country, and this was an opportunity to do that.” — Rami Sleiman, COO

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The national behavioral health provider, FHE Health , is accepting applications for its sixth annual “ Hope for Healing Scholarship .” Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply through February 3, 2025.The Hope for Healing Scholarship grants one graduate and one undergraduate student $5000 to support their studies in behavioral health and related fields, such as mental health/addiction counseling, psychiatry, psychology, and social work.FHE Health began offering the scholarship in 2020. The goal, according to Chief Operating Officer Rami Sleiman, was to encourage more people to enter careers in behavioral health.“We wanted to address the dire shortage of mental health professionals in this country, and this was an opportunity to do that,” Sleiman said. “It also was a way to live out our core commitments. As both a healthcare provider and a teaching institution, FHE Health is dedicated to innovative excellence in care and the training of future professionals.”Each year, FHE Health receives hundreds of applications from around the country, and the applicant pool is very competitive. After the application period ends, a small committee selects four finalists for the graduate award and four finalists for the undergraduate award. This year’s finalists will be announced on February 28, 2025.Previous scholarship recipients have stories of hope and healing. Many have overcome great adversities — a harrowing childhood, life as a refugee, the trauma of a school shooting, or physical or mental health disabilities, for example — but gone on to make notable contributions in their area of study.The two winners of this year’s award will be announced on March 10, 2025.About FHE Health: FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.